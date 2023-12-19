Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Home
arrow_forward
World

Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal

“What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Listen below.

An Israeli sniper allegedly shot dead a mother and daughter sheltering at the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the archbishop of Westminster, describes it as a "cold-blooded killing", adding that it "does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself".

It's believed that Nahida Khalil Anton and her daughter Samar were killed inside the Holy Family Parish, while seven others were left wounded.

"No warning was given, no notification was provided. They were shot in cold blood inside the premises of the parish, where there are no belligerents," said Nichols.

“This has nothing to do with the fight against Hamas because the terrorists are certainly not hiding in Christian churches,” added Antonio Tajani, the Italian Foreign Minister.

The Israeli Defence Forces has denied these allegations.

This kind of thing; it's a small incident amongst the many, many incidents in Gaza.

Adam Gilchrist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




