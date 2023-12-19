



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says government continues to exercise caution in relation to South Africa's diplomatic ties with Israel.

He was speaking at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday, where the party met with pro-Palestine groups amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Parliament has recently adopted a motion to close its embassy in Tel Aviv and for Israel to shut down its consulate in Pretoria.

But the National Assembly has been divided on whether or not South Africa should completely cut its diplomatic ties with Middle Eastern country.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor supports the motion to close the country's embassy in Tel Aviv but she doesn't believe withdrawing all diplomatic ties with Israel is a smart move.

She previously told the National Assembly that this would a counter-productive move and South Africa would be shooting itself in the foot.

This has now been expressed by President Ramaphosa, who says this is a sensitive matter and should be treated as such.

"They are of a sensitive nature but in the end, once those consultations have been completed, we are duty bound as government to inform our people on what has been decided."

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has also expressed his commitment to ensuring Israel is investigated for war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This article first appeared on EWN : Govt being cautious on SA's diplomatic ties with Israel - Ramaphosa