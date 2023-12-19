



American actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

A jury in New York found Majors, known for his role as Kang in the Marvel franchise, guilty of attacking British choreographer Grace Jabbari during an altercation in March this year.

RELATED: Creed III actor Jonathan Majors arrested for strangulation, assault, harassment

She told the court that she sustained a fractured finger, bruising, a cut behind her ear, and ‘excruciating’ pain, Variety reports.

The former couple met in 2021 on the set of Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, which was released a month before Major’s arrest.

The actor was convicted on two of the four offences – third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault.

Sentencing has been set for 6 February 2024.

He faces up to a year in jail.

Following the verdict, Marvel dropped Majors from future roles.

His character Kang was set to be the studio’s big bad villain through phases five and six of its cinematic universe, which was expected to stretch across several films and TV series.

It remains unclear whether the character of Kang will be recast or if the studio will scrap future projects based on him.

This article first appeared on 947 : Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend