



Lester Kiewit interviews Kensington councillor Cheslyn Steenberg.

Listen below.

A Kensington family is grieving the death of 19-month-old Skyler Salie, who fell into an uncovered manhole.

Salie allegedly fell into an opening near the intersection of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue on Saturday, while walking with her mother and her mother's boyfriend at one o'clock in the morning.

While the nature of her death is under investigation, Steenberg says the time at which it occurred raises suspicion.

He adds that this is not the first time the community have lost a child under similar circumstances.

Salie's body was retrieved later that day, and police are awaiting pathology reports.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

RELATED: Cape Town child (2) dies after falling into open manhole

There are a lot of questions... Cheslyn Steenberg, Kensington councillor

We cannot have our children just dying under these circumstances. Cheslyn Steenberg, Kensington councillor

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Toddler falls into open manhole and dies. Suspicious details emerge