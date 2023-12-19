Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Toddler falls into open manhole and dies. Suspicious details emerge It's believed that the victim, her mom and her boyfriend were walking at 1 am when the incident happened. 19 December 2023 9:42 AM
'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos A new documentary from News24 looks into the human cost of closing Cape Town's Central Line. 19 December 2023 8:40 AM
31 teachers struck from register amid allegations of having sex with pupils The educators have been expelled from the profession amid sexual misconduct allegations. 19 December 2023 7:45 AM
View all Local
Govt being cautious on SA's diplomatic ties with Israel - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Mond... 19 December 2023 7:28 AM
Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy. 19 December 2023 7:00 AM
[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation This comes after he claimed that the "ANC is on the verge of losing power". 18 December 2023 2:20 PM
View all Politics
'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos A new documentary from News24 looks into the human cost of closing Cape Town's Central Line. 19 December 2023 8:40 AM
How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery Greyling is the brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery. 18 December 2023 10:06 PM
[Book Review] Three must-read Business Books of 2023 Bruce Whitfield takes a look at some of the most interesting reads of the year, from a business perspective. 18 December 2023 9:22 PM
View all Business
What are your rights when terminating a lease early? For one reason or another a tenant may want to end their lease early, which can be a legal minefield if due process is not followe... 18 December 2023 4:41 PM
Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon. 18 December 2023 2:28 PM
'Covid really opened my eyes': Desiree Ellis on her passion for charity work Banyana Banyana has done us proud and that is in part thanks to their award-winning coach. 18 December 2023 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault. 19 December 2023 8:22 AM
Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired. 18 December 2023 4:54 PM
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2' This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history. 18 December 2023 1:33 PM
View all Entertainment
Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal “What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol. 19 December 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving. 18 December 2023 12:35 PM
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Toddler falls into open manhole and dies. Suspicious details emerge

19 December 2023 9:42 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Kensington
Cape Town child deaths
Manhole
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

It's believed that the victim, her mom and her boyfriend were walking at 1 am when the incident happened.

Lester Kiewit interviews Kensington councillor Cheslyn Steenberg.

Listen below.

A Kensington family is grieving the death of 19-month-old Skyler Salie, who fell into an uncovered manhole.

Salie allegedly fell into an opening near the intersection of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue on Saturday, while walking with her mother and her mother's boyfriend at one o'clock in the morning.

While the nature of her death is under investigation, Steenberg says the time at which it occurred raises suspicion.

He adds that this is not the first time the community have lost a child under similar circumstances.

Salie's body was retrieved later that day, and police are awaiting pathology reports.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

RELATED: Cape Town child (2) dies after falling into open manhole

There are a lot of questions...

Cheslyn Steenberg, Kensington councillor

We cannot have our children just dying under these circumstances.

Cheslyn Steenberg, Kensington councillor

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Toddler falls into open manhole and dies. Suspicious details emerge




19 December 2023 9:42 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Kensington
Cape Town child deaths
Manhole
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

More from Local

Since October 2019, services have been suspended on the Central Line between Cape Town to Chris Hani and Cape Town to Kapteinsklip due to extensive overhead cable theft and infrastructure damage. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos

19 December 2023 8:40 AM

A new documentary from News24 looks into the human cost of closing Cape Town's Central Line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © teka77/123rf.com

31 teachers struck from register amid allegations of having sex with pupils

19 December 2023 7:45 AM

The educators have been expelled from the profession amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab: Carte Blanche

Carte Blanche in 2023: Executive producer looks back at their biggest moments

18 December 2023 3:54 PM

As the year comes to a close, we look back at some of the biggest stories of the year from Carte Blanche.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Freeimages.com

South Africans joining the Israeli Defence Force will be prosecuted - DIRCO

18 December 2023 2:57 PM

Dirco Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said anyone wanting to serve in a foreign military, must first apply to the National Conventional Arms Control Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation

18 December 2023 2:20 PM

This comes after he claimed that the "ANC is on the verge of losing power".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor

18 December 2023 12:00 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

NUMSA slams Gordhan's refusal to hand over documents related to SAA sale

18 December 2023 11:40 AM

While Parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee is probing allegations that the SAA-Takatso deal was irregular, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has refuted claims that the sale was not conducted transparently and fairly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kidnapped paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has not seen his family since 2017. This is him in March 2023. Picture: Supplied

'We do not pay ransom' – Imtiaz Sooliman (GOTG) on release of Gerco van Deventer

18 December 2023 9:55 AM

Gerco van Deventer was kidnapped on his way to work as an on-site emergency practitioner at the Awbari power plant in Libya in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma

18 December 2023 8:40 AM

"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

SABC rubbishes claims it’s been paying ghost workers for over 6 months

18 December 2023 7:06 AM

The broadcaster has been accused of having over 20 ghost workers on its payroll through an anonymous email circulating on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Govt being cautious on SA's diplomatic ties with Israel - Ramaphosa

Politics

Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system

Politics

31 teachers struck from register amid allegations of having sex with pupils

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Education Dept mourns pupil's death after she was attacked in home

19 December 2023 10:24 AM

ANC KZN: 'Zuma's decision divorcing the ANC and a form of gross ill-discipline'

19 December 2023 9:46 AM

Landmark ConCourt ruling to have an effect on legal insurance, says analyst

19 December 2023 9:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA