BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kirsten Kluyts: Accused explains why he didn't immediately report finding body Kirsten Kluyts who taught at Delta Park High School was attacked during a MyRun event at George Lea Park in Sandton in October. 19 December 2023 1:01 PM
Toddler falls into open manhole and dies. Suspicious details emerge It's believed that the victim, her mom and her boyfriend were walking at 1 am when the incident happened. 19 December 2023 9:42 AM
'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos A new documentary from News24 looks into the human cost of closing Cape Town's Central Line. 19 December 2023 8:40 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring. 19 December 2023 12:51 PM
'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party The former president announced over the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new politic... 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Govt being cautious on SA's diplomatic ties with Israel - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Mond... 19 December 2023 7:28 AM
View all Politics
How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery Greyling is the brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery. 18 December 2023 10:06 PM
[Book Review] Three must-read Business Books of 2023 Bruce Whitfield takes a look at some of the most interesting reads of the year, from a business perspective. 18 December 2023 9:22 PM
South Africans love bakkies, but will they love Tesla's Cybertruck? The futuristic looking vehicle is the latest technology by SpaceX and Tesla founder, Elon Musk. 18 December 2023 8:00 PM
View all Business
How Covid influenced the top baby names of 2022 Stats SA has released a list of the most common names of babies born in 2022. 19 December 2023 1:23 PM
What are your rights when terminating a lease early? For one reason or another a tenant may want to end their lease early, which can be a legal minefield if due process is not followe... 18 December 2023 4:41 PM
Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon. 18 December 2023 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago. 19 December 2023 12:36 PM
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
View all Sport
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault. 19 December 2023 8:22 AM
Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired. 18 December 2023 4:54 PM
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2' This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history. 18 December 2023 1:33 PM
View all Entertainment
BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods. 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal “What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol. 19 December 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving. 18 December 2023 12:35 PM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

19 December 2023 10:46 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Oil shipping
The World View
Houthi rebels
Red Sea
BP Petroleum
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Listen below (skip to 02:26).

Following threats posed by the rebel Houthi forces in Yemen, Oil giant BP has suspended all shipments of oil through the Red Sea which is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods.

Many freight firms have since suspended journeys as the attacks persist.

One of the world's largest shipping firms, Evergreen Line reportedly said: "For the safety of ships and crew, Evergreen Line has decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo with immediate effect, and has instructed its container ships to suspend navigation through the Red Sea until further notice."

In a statement, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said: "The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law."

This will have a grave impact on oil prices, should oil firms follow suit, said analysts.

"Right now it's unclear how significant the impact will be," said Gregory Brew, an oil historian and analyst at Eurasia Group, adding that "if more shipping companies divert their traffic, and if the disruption lasts more than a week or two, prices are likely to climb further."

© medvedkov/123rf.com
© medvedkov/123rf.com

Because of these attacks, not necessarily always by Houthi rebels, but it does appear that Houthi rebels backed by Iran, are causing the main problem certainly.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels




19 December 2023 10:46 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Oil shipping
The World View
Houthi rebels
Red Sea
BP Petroleum
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

More from World

Crime scene / Pixabay: Gentle07

Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal

19 December 2023 9:22 AM

“What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay: hosnysalah

[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks

18 December 2023 12:35 PM

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President designate of COP28, at the European Commission / Wikimedia Commons: Claudio Centonze

COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai

14 December 2023 10:22 AM

Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: RON ROV via pexels

Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism?

12 December 2023 12:32 PM

A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by A.shigapov.a

Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris

12 December 2023 10:13 AM

My Precious?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gaza Strip / Wikimedia Commons: NASA

Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian

11 December 2023 12:49 PM

Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)

Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics

11 December 2023 11:14 AM

This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Pawel86

UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth

8 December 2023 3:25 PM

Astronomers are regularly searching for proof of life on other planets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © faizalramli/123rf.com

Dimming the sun could help mitigate climate crisis - Dr Peter Irvine (UCL)

8 December 2023 12:23 PM

It might seem like a crazy idea, but it is not impossible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The city of Dubai. Picture: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter

COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield

8 December 2023 11:47 AM

By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France

Local

Over 60 Bafokeng Mineworkers resurface as underground sit-in continues

Business

'Help the informal sector, don't blame foreigners for a failing economy' - DA

Local

EWN Highlights

Limpopo police launch hunt for 'Holiday Swindler'

19 December 2023 7:38 PM

A medico-legal autopsy report reveals Kirsten Kluyts wasn't raped

19 December 2023 7:06 PM

Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France

19 December 2023 6:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA