The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Opinion
Latest Local
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party

19 December 2023 10:46 AM
by Veronica Makhoali
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
African National Congress ANC
uMkhonto weSizwe
KwaZulu-Natal ANC
Bheki Mtolo
Elections 2024

The former president announced over the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new political formation, the MK party, in 2024’s polls.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal rejected the recently unveiled political party that former President Jacob Zuma endorsed, dismissing it as an illegitimate incarnation of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

A tug of war over the name is playing out in the broader political arena, after Zuma announced at the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new political formation, the MK party, in 2024’s polls.

Zuma laid claim to the 'Spear of the Nation', the name of the ANC's military wing that was formed during apartheid.

READ MORE:

Briefing the media on Monday, ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo cautioned people not to be misled into associating the MK party with the ANC.

"For you to join uMkhonto weSizwe, the first step is that you must be a guerrilla of uMkhonto weSizwe - you should’ve gone underground, you should know your camp at exile," he said.

"Now, for this one, they recruit anyone. Even my child, who was born in 2000, can be part of this new uMkhonto weSizwe. This is a clear sign that this is not a true uMkhonto weSizwe, it’s a fake uMkhonto weSizwe."

Mtolo also pointed out that in the ANC's 111-year history, there had never been a former president and senior leader of the movement who publicly campaigned against the organisation.

"It is also no exhalation to state that this is a form of gross indiscipline. We note comrade Msholozi’s [Zuma] assession. We will continue to tell our people that the ANC is still the ANC that they have trusted since 1994."


This article first appeared on EWN : 'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party




© inkdrop/123rf.com

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa (in blue shirt) addressed the media at the ANC's Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 18 December 2023 after meeting with pro-Palestine groups. Picture: @MYANC/X

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the National Assembly in Parliament. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho weSizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

