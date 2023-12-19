How Covid influenced the top baby names of 2022
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Rethabile Possa, Senior lecturer and head of UCT’s African Languages and Literature Department.
There are a number of reasons why parents may choose to give their child a certain name.
They may be naming their child after someone important to them, they may just like it, or they may like the meaning behind the name.
Possa says that a name can give an indication of the circumstances around the child’s birth, or something that is happening at that time.
Post Covid, people are very thankful. Most of the names indicate happiness.Rethabile Possa, Senior lecturer and head - UCT’s African Languages and Literature Dept
As Africans there is always a reason behind naming a child.Rethabile Possa, Senior lecturer and head - UCT’s African Languages and Literature Dept
The most popular girl's name on the list is Onalerona which means, ‘God is with us.’
For boys, the top name was Lethabo meaning ‘happiness’ or ‘joy’.
If you are curious to know whether your little one’s name or your own, features on the list, these are the top boy and girl names for 2022:
Top 10 girl names
-
Onalerona
-
Melokuhle
-
Zanokuhle
-
Lisakhanya
-
Omphile
-
Lethabo
-
Lesedi
-
Amahle
-
Iminathi
-
Rethabile
Top 10 boy names
-
Lethabo
-
Lubanzi
-
Melokuhle
-
Nkazimulo
-
Siphosethu
-
Lwandle
-
Lethokuhle
-
Omphile
-
Junior
-
Lesedi
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How Covid influenced the top baby names of 2022
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123550764_holding-feet-of-baby.html
