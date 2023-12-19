Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again
Michael Schumacher’s former manager says he no longer has “any hope” of seeing the Formula 1 legend again.
Speaking to Cologne Express, Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago.
“When I think of Michael now, unfortunately, I no longer have any hope that I will see him again, without positive news after ten years.”
Michael Schumacher: Heartbroken former manager Willi Weber ‘closes chapter’ on F1 legend... pic.twitter.com/eED95xNDs5' News Breakouts (@NewsBreakouts) October 11, 2018
The seven-time world champion went skiing with his son Mick in France in December 2013 where he fell and hit his head on a rock.
Despite wearing a helmet, he sustained a serious head injury and was placed in a medically induced coma to help reduce swelling on the brain.
Schumacher was brought out of the coma in May 2014 and has been under the care of a team of medical staff and his family in Switzerland ever since.
He has not been seen in public since the accident and information on his current condition has been kept under wraps.
Weber also mentions the accident in his recent book ‘Gasoline in the Blood’.
"It was not easy to confront it again. But I wanted to do that. The book is supposed to be a final line for me," he said.
Weber was Schumacher’s manager until 2012 and has held a close relationship with Schumacher and his family.
29 December will mark exactly 10 years since Schumacher’s tragic accident.
This article first appeared on 947 : Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Michael_Schumacher_(Ferrari)_-_GP_d%27Italia_1998.jpg
More from Sport
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA
Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career.Read More
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig
The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.Read More
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding
Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder!Read More
SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs
"We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it."Read More
Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal
The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever."Read More
[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers
Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week.Read More
Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist
"Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes"Read More
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments
The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish Achievers Awards ceremony to the state of Israel and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.Read More