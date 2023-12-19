



Michael Schumacher’s former manager says he no longer has “any hope” of seeing the Formula 1 legend again.

Speaking to Cologne Express, Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago.

“When I think of Michael now, unfortunately, I no longer have any hope that I will see him again, without positive news after ten years.”

The seven-time world champion went skiing with his son Mick in France in December 2013 where he fell and hit his head on a rock.

Despite wearing a helmet, he sustained a serious head injury and was placed in a medically induced coma to help reduce swelling on the brain.

Schumacher was brought out of the coma in May 2014 and has been under the care of a team of medical staff and his family in Switzerland ever since.

He has not been seen in public since the accident and information on his current condition has been kept under wraps.

Weber also mentions the accident in his recent book ‘Gasoline in the Blood’.

"It was not easy to confront it again. But I wanted to do that. The book is supposed to be a final line for me," he said.

Weber was Schumacher’s manager until 2012 and has held a close relationship with Schumacher and his family.

29 December will mark exactly 10 years since Schumacher’s tragic accident.

This article first appeared on 947 : Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again