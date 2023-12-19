Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst





Africa Melane speaks with Wayne Sussman, an elections analyst at Daily Maverick.

As South Africa approaches its seventh democratic election, an increasing number of political parties are forming, attracting some high-profile names.

It is going to be a very long ballot paper next year. Wayne Sussman, Elections Analyst - Daily Maverick

From Roger Jardine’s Change Starts Now, to the newly created uMkhonto weSizwe which has gained the support of Jacob Zuma, our political landscape is changing.

Sussman says leaving the formation of a political party so late limits its chance of success. However, the impact of Zuma's name behind a party other than the ANC should not be discounted, he says.

I think Jacob Zuma, particularly in KwaZulu Natal, might stand out for some voters. Wayne Sussman, Elections Analyst - Daily Maverick

