'Help the informal sector, don't blame foreigners for a failing economy' - DA





Africa Melane speaks to Jan Naudé De Villiers, Member of the DA Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Many people in our country work within the informal sector, especially foreign nationals.

However, some of these businesses do not operate legally which comes with a number of risks.

The Department of Small Business Development is reportedly working with provincial governments and municipalities to try and tighten operations of foreign nationals in the informal sector.

However, the DA spokesperson claims this attempt is ‘just talk’ and not actually stopping unfair competition from illegal businesses.

De Villiers says that government has been speaking on this issue for some time, but nothing has actually been done.

The governing party likes to talk about solutions and pretend they are going to do something about it. Jan Naudé De Villiers, Member - DA Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development

He adds that there is no need to create additional task forces or bills to manage this, as the current laws are enough to regulate this if they are followed.

He says the real issue is that the economy does not create enough opportunities for people to support their families, and it cannot all be blamed on foreign nationals.

vrphotographyjhb/123rf