'Help the informal sector, don't blame foreigners for a failing economy' - DA
Africa Melane speaks to Jan Naudé De Villiers, Member of the DA Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Many people in our country work within the informal sector, especially foreign nationals.
However, some of these businesses do not operate legally which comes with a number of risks.
The Department of Small Business Development is reportedly working with provincial governments and municipalities to try and tighten operations of foreign nationals in the informal sector.
However, the DA spokesperson claims this attempt is ‘just talk’ and not actually stopping unfair competition from illegal businesses.
De Villiers says that government has been speaking on this issue for some time, but nothing has actually been done.
The governing party likes to talk about solutions and pretend they are going to do something about it.Jan Naudé De Villiers, Member - DA Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development
He adds that there is no need to create additional task forces or bills to manage this, as the current laws are enough to regulate this if they are followed.
He says the real issue is that the economy does not create enough opportunities for people to support their families, and it cannot all be blamed on foreign nationals.
We should be strengthening the informal commercial sector, not trying to vilify or blame other people, like foreign nationals for an economy that isn’t working.Jan Naudé De Villiers, Member - DA Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_186821043_johannesburg-gauteng-south-africa-april-27-2022-street-sellers-table-of-goods-along-the.html?vti=nn36l5anhp9ci3o1nq-1-8
More from Local
Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France
In a recent parliamentary reply, Cele revealed that the Police Ministry spent just over R33,000 on his travel costs.Read More
How YOU can help Daily Maverick & SA Harvest feed the hungry in the Eastern Cape
Hunger and malnutrition is a widespread and deadly problem in parts of the Eastern Cape.Read More
Kirsten Kluyts: Accused explains why he didn't immediately report finding body
Kirsten Kluyts who taught at Delta Park High School was attacked during a MyRun event at George Lea Park in Sandton in October.Read More
Toddler falls into open manhole and dies. Suspicious details emerge
It's believed that the victim, her mom and her boyfriend were walking at 1 am when the incident happened.Read More
'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos
A new documentary from News24 looks into the human cost of closing Cape Town's Central Line.Read More
31 teachers struck from register amid allegations of having sex with pupils
The educators have been expelled from the profession amid sexual misconduct allegations.Read More
Carte Blanche in 2023: Executive producer looks back at their biggest moments
As the year comes to a close, we look back at some of the biggest stories of the year from Carte Blanche.Read More
South Africans joining the Israeli Defence Force will be prosecuted - DIRCO
Dirco Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said anyone wanting to serve in a foreign military, must first apply to the National Conventional Arms Control Committee.Read More
[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation
This comes after he claimed that the "ANC is on the verge of losing power".Read More