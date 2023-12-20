Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA





Bruce Whitfield interviews Rutendo Hwindingwi, founder of Tribe Africa Advisory and author of 'Rumble In The Jungle Reloaded'.

© mycteria / 123rf.com

As public health and private efforts continue to battle the scourge of malaria particularly in Africa, a Burkina Faso scientist is doing groundbreaking work on genetic solutions.

Professor Abdoulaye Diabaté is developing a technique that could potentially wipe out malaria-transmitting mosquito species by ALTERING their genes, reports CNN.

Africa accounted for 94% of global cases of malaria in 2022, and 95% of deaths.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it caused 580 000 deaths on the continent last year, with a total of 233 million people infected.

Image of Professor Abdoulaye Diabaté - Target Malaria on Twitter @TargetMalaria

In September, Prof. Diabaté was named as one of the 10 global winners of the prestigious Falling Walls Science & Innovation Prize for his groundbreaking research.

As the only African winner in this category, his recognition not only highlights his exceptional contributions to science but also underscores the critical role that African scientists and experts play in finding solutions to combat malaria, but also the importance of African-led research in addressing global health challenge. Dr. Emma Orefuwa, Co-founder - Pan-African Mosquito Control Association

On The Money Show, Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi also emphasizes that this is a 'great African story' about a scientist working for the betterment of the continent.

RELATED: Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria

He asks however, whether successful genetic modification of malaria-transmitting mosquito species could turn out to be a double-edged sword.

Prof. Diabaté's created a gene drive which has allowed him through scientific methods to alter the genetics of the female mosquito that contributes to malaria so that, long term, it doesn't produce a generation of other malaria producers. Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founder - Tribe Africa Advisory

It's a great scientific solution... but from an ecosystem perspective, when you play with Mother Nature, we know historically it also has consequences. People don't know what the negative consequences could be here... so obviously in terms of producing a solution for Africa it's a great story, but at the same time the concern is how it will impact the ecosystem going into the future Rutendo Hwindingwi, Founder - Tribe Africa Advisory

Scroll up to listen to the Africa Business Focus (malaria discussion at9:27)

How can genetically modified mosquitoes help fight against malaria 👇🏿? pic.twitter.com/2sHzxgpcdJ ' WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) December 19, 2023

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA