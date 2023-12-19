Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up?
Bruce Whitfield gets the latest from Nkosinathi Ndlovu, journalist at TechCentral.
eSwatini has become the latest of our neighbouring countries to join the Starlink family.
Starlink is owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX and and promises reliable high-speed internet 'almost anywhere on earth'.
Is our communications regulator any closer to granting the company approval to provide its satellite services here?
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) warned at the end of November that Starlink does not have a license to operate here.
RELATED: Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa
We are the only country in Southern Africa that doesn’t have a launch date reports TechCentral, though speculation is growing that a launch here is likely 'sooner rather than later.
Are we any closer to getting connected?
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from TechCentral journalist Nkosinathi Ndlovu.
It does seem that a lot of southern African countries are act getting connected quite quickly, Ndlovu comments.
They include now Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Rwanda and Nigeria.
RELATED: Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA
While there's been plenty of speculation about Starlink entering the local market, Ndlovu says, it's difficult to tell where the process is at because Spacex themselves have not commented on what is holding them back.
What we do is that they've already had type approval for some of their Starlink equipment - Icasa released a memo two or three weeks ago where it shows there is some equipment that's already approved for South Africa, but then there's also an approval for the spectrum that needs to be used, and that hasn't come through.Nkosinathi Ndlovu, Journalist - TechCentral
While it's difficult to provide any certainty, it's unlikely that a multinational company like Spacex would start making these moves if they did not have some kind of intention, Ndlovu concludes.
"With what do see around the continent, it is likely that they also want to enter the South African market as well."
