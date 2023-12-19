Streaming issues? Report here
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring. 19 December 2023 12:51 PM
'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party The former president announced over the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new politic... 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Govt being cautious on SA's diplomatic ties with Israel - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Mond... 19 December 2023 7:28 AM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
Silence S01 Scooter review: An eco-friendly urban vehicle Urban travel could have an amazing new green option with the Silence S01 Scooter. 19 December 2023 3:41 PM
10 tips to keep safe during last-minute holiday shopping Don't become a victim of pickpockets and scammers while doing your last-minute holiday shopping. 19 December 2023 2:59 PM
How Covid influenced the top baby names of 2022 Stats SA has released a list of the most common names of babies born in 2022. 19 December 2023 1:23 PM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Michael Schumacher's former manager has 'no hope' of seeing him again Willi Weber said he "mourned like a dog" following Schumacher's skiing accident a decade ago. 19 December 2023 12:36 PM
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players' Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault. 19 December 2023 8:22 AM
Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired. 18 December 2023 4:54 PM
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2' This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history. 18 December 2023 1:33 PM
BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods. 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal "What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel's right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol. 19 December 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving. 18 December 2023 12:35 PM
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya's politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya's politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures

19 December 2023 9:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Namibia
Botswana
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Transnet Freight Rail
rail freight

Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling demand for its development from private investors.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Havenga, tenured Professor at Stellenbosch University's Department of Logistics and director of the GAIN Group.

@ kritchanut/123rf.com
@ kritchanut/123rf.com

The Transnet crisis is fuelling demand for the development of the planned Trans-Kalahari Railway between Botswana and Namibia.

It's reported that Botswana has received unsolicited bids from investors to build the line which will link to a Namibian port, in order to avoid the logistics challenges in South Africa.

Bloomberg News quotes Botswana's Transport and Public Works Minister Eric Molale:

We learned in June that the waiting period at all South Africa ports to offload and load can be a minimum of two weeks, floating on the sea for that period... The UAEs, the Qataris, the Chinese, the Indians have also come to say this is not a long (railway) line for them and it is in fact, a comparatively short one that they can do very quickly.

Eric Molale, Transport and Public Works Minister - Botswana

Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the development of the 1 500 km Trans-Kalahari Railway project in 2010.

It would run from Gaborone through the Kalahari desert to Gobabis in Namibia, then linking to the port of Walvis Bay.

RELATED: Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares

Bruce Whitfield gets some background from Jan Havenga, tenured Professor at Stellenbosch University's Department of Logistics and director of the GAIN Group

It's a dream that we've always had, to make that connection between Gaberone and Gobabis in Namibia, where the gap is - from Gobabis to Walvis Bay there's a railway line already, it's working well..., and from Gaberone to Gauteng there's also a railway line.

Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - Gain Group

Professor Havenga says that aside from Transnet's current troubles now, the motivation for this railway line makes for a good business case.

It's definitely feasible... number 1 for all the mineral products that are over there and, number 2... if you have a container ship coming from Europe to South Africa wanting to deliver for example containers to Gauteng, the sailing time from Walvis Bay to Durban is five days. You can cut ten days off that ship's journey if you deposit those containers in Walvis Bay and then rail them to Johannesburg.

Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - Gain Group

However, the Prof says the project certainly could not be completed 'quickly'.

At best he estimates the work would take 5-10 years.

And you're still very far away from that... There is a lot of feasibility work that still needs to be done - I think that if everybody really jumps on the bandwagon now, we might see a train in five to ten years time...

Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group

Havenga says the Trans-Kalahari Railway would benefit the whole of the subcontinent of Africa, which needs east-west transport corridors.

It would also serve as a backup for South Africa due to the dire situation Transnet has plunged the country into, he acknowledges.

RELATED: 'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'

However, he believes that under its new management (still acting),Transnet is going to be fixed much faster than the time it would take to build the railway line.

Scroll up to listen to Havenga's argument


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures




