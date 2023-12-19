Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Beloved Cape Town chef Fatima Sydow dies after long cancer battle A Facebook statement said the acclaimed 'Cape Malay Cooking' author passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her immediat... 19 December 2023 7:12 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring. 19 December 2023 12:51 PM
'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party The former president announced over the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new politic... 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Govt being cautious on SA's diplomatic ties with Israel - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Mond... 19 December 2023 7:28 AM
View all Politics
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Business
Silence S01 Scooter review: An eco-friendly urban vehicle Urban travel could have an amazing new green option with the Silence S01 Scooter. 19 December 2023 3:41 PM
10 tips to keep safe during last-minute holiday shopping Don’t become a victim of pickpockets and scammers while doing your last-minute holiday shopping. 19 December 2023 2:59 PM
How Covid influenced the top baby names of 2022 Stats SA has released a list of the most common names of babies born in 2022. 19 December 2023 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago. 19 December 2023 12:36 PM
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
View all Sport
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault. 19 December 2023 8:22 AM
Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired. 18 December 2023 4:54 PM
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2' This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history. 18 December 2023 1:33 PM
View all Entertainment
BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods. 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal “What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol. 19 December 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving. 18 December 2023 12:35 PM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy

19 December 2023 8:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
John Smit
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
brandy

Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.

The Money Show chats to George Gregan, Australia's most capped international rugby player.

Fifteen global rugby icons are finally on the same team - and it's all in the name of a business venture into the international spirits market, named Avante Brandy.

Avante, which translates as 'forward', is headed by former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.

Image of John Smit: Avante Brandy on Facebook
Image of John Smit: Avante Brandy on Facebook

His 'starting XV' of former and current star players includes Makazole Mapimpi and Jean De Villiers, along with George Gregan, Australia's most capped international player.

Avante produces a Cape potstill brandy, delivered in signature packaging.

Image credit: Avante Brandy on Twitter @AvanteBrandy
Image credit: Avante Brandy on Twitter @AvanteBrandy

The brand was launched in Paris during the World Cup, followed by a top-tier event in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Gregan recalls Avante's fitting debut on the night of the Springbok's back-to-back trophy win.

We eventually launched it in an Aussie pub believe it or not, in Paris, and it was really good fun... A world-class brandy cognac style is something I think everyone can share, and celebrate what's been a pretty impressive year for Springbok rugby... It was definitely a very good addition to the end of game festivities this year in Paris.

George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player

Avante says it isn't confined to its starting 15, but sets out to be a collective.

We’re a collective of athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, and everyday men and women who know what it means to face setbacks and turn defeats into comebacks. Together, we overcome and move forward. Avante!

Avante Brandy

Gregan talks about the deep bonds of friendship that are forged once rugby opponents are off the field, and how Avante came about through the leadership of John Smit.

He says his history with Smit goes way back to around 2001 when they first played against each other in Super Rugby.

He was playing at the Sharks as a young man, I was with the Brumbies... and we played against each other a lot as Springboks and Wallabies, with Smit going on to captain the Springboks in 2007 to World Cup victory...

George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player

He reached out to a number of players, obviously in South Africa and outside of it, which is a rugby family. I think that's what Avante Guarde stands for, bringing people back to the game from all parts of the world... but we've got one thing in common - we enjoy competing hard against each other, we also enjoy sharing a drink together. And why not share something that's pretty special that's also very South African...

George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player

That was part of it I think, how can we be on the same team and do something we're passionate about and share it with other people who are like-minded.

George Gregan, Former Australia rugby player

Avante Brandy is currently distributed locally by Norman Goodfellows, with international exposure set to follow.

"Next year we're going to be working with Pick n Pay and Yuppiechef, and then Makro to take this on and really take it to the world."

Gregan jokes that while he enjoys his brandy on the rocks, Smitty and co - in true South African style - like it with a bit of Coke.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy




