Over 60 Bafokeng Mineworkers resurface as underground sit-in continues

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kirsten Kluyts: Accused explains why he didn't immediately report finding body Kirsten Kluyts who taught at Delta Park High School was attacked during a MyRun event at George Lea Park in Sandton in October. 19 December 2023 1:01 PM
Toddler falls into open manhole and dies. Suspicious details emerge It's believed that the victim, her mom and her boyfriend were walking at 1 am when the incident happened. 19 December 2023 9:42 AM
'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos A new documentary from News24 looks into the human cost of closing Cape Town's Central Line. 19 December 2023 8:40 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring. 19 December 2023 12:51 PM
'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party The former president announced over the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new politic... 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Govt being cautious on SA's diplomatic ties with Israel - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Mond... 19 December 2023 7:28 AM
View all Politics
How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery Greyling is the brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery. 18 December 2023 10:06 PM
[Book Review] Three must-read Business Books of 2023 Bruce Whitfield takes a look at some of the most interesting reads of the year, from a business perspective. 18 December 2023 9:22 PM
South Africans love bakkies, but will they love Tesla's Cybertruck? The futuristic looking vehicle is the latest technology by SpaceX and Tesla founder, Elon Musk. 18 December 2023 8:00 PM
View all Business
How Covid influenced the top baby names of 2022 Stats SA has released a list of the most common names of babies born in 2022. 19 December 2023 1:23 PM
What are your rights when terminating a lease early? For one reason or another a tenant may want to end their lease early, which can be a legal minefield if due process is not followe... 18 December 2023 4:41 PM
Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon. 18 December 2023 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago. 19 December 2023 12:36 PM
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
View all Sport
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault. 19 December 2023 8:22 AM
Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired. 18 December 2023 4:54 PM
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2' This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history. 18 December 2023 1:33 PM
View all Entertainment
BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods. 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal “What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol. 19 December 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving. 18 December 2023 12:35 PM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Over 60 Bafokeng Mineworkers resurface as underground sit-in continues

19 December 2023 2:46 PM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
bafokeng mine

Workers are believed to be at odds with the mine over its profit-sharing incentive, although a formal list of grievances is yet to be tabled.

JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum said more than 60 mineworkers have resurfaced from a shaft at its Bafokeng Mine in the North West as an underground sit-in continues.

More than 2,200 workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike.

Workers are believed to be at odds with the mine over its profit-sharing incentive, although a formal list of grievances is yet to be tabled.

Operations were halted on Monday as mine management scrambled to bring disgruntled workers back to the surface.

READ: Protest at Impala Platinum's Bafokeng Mine enters second day

Implats Spokesperson Johan Theron said the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) the majority union at the mine is now spearheading talks.

“Overnight, 63 have managed to come out from underground but we still have more than 2,000 people underground. The union (NUM) has managed to go down and engage with the workers underground. We are now working through the union to get this resolved and to bring everyone to the surface.”

Theron said the company is keeping a close watch on the situation to mitigate disaster.

“We have done everything from our side to make sure that the shafts are open so people can walk out whenever they want to. We also make sure that there’s water and amenities available so from our side. We have done everything we could to make it as safe as possible to allow people to come out whenever they want to.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Over 60 Bafokeng Mineworkers resurface as underground sit-in continues




19 December 2023 2:46 PM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
bafokeng mine

More from Business

Since October 2019, services have been suspended on the Central Line between Cape Town to Chris Hani and Cape Town to Kapteinsklip due to extensive overhead cable theft and infrastructure damage. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

'A cocktail of murder and mayhem': Documentary dives into the Central Line chaos

19 December 2023 8:40 AM

A new documentary from News24 looks into the human cost of closing Cape Town's Central Line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nitr/123rf.com

How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery

18 December 2023 10:06 PM

Greyling is the brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a trending business book. © stokato/123rf.com

[Book Review] Three must-read Business Books of 2023

18 December 2023 9:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield takes a look at some of the most interesting reads of the year, from a business perspective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tesla's new Cybertruck. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Periwinklewrinkles

South Africans love bakkies, but will they love Tesla's Cybertruck?

18 December 2023 8:00 PM

The futuristic looking vehicle is the latest technology by SpaceX and Tesla founder, Elon Musk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artush/123rf.com

Sun International acquires Emperors Palace owner, Peermont Group for R7.3bn

18 December 2023 7:07 PM

Peermont operates 11 properties across SA and Botswana, including the Emperors Palace Resort in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pressmaster/123rf.com

Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy

16 December 2023 4:47 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© brians101/123rf.com

SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports

15 December 2023 7:55 AM

The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© langstrup/123rf.com

Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier

14 December 2023 9:29 PM

Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024

14 December 2023 8:50 PM

Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoman/123rf.com

"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"

14 December 2023 7:38 PM

Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France

Local

Over 60 Bafokeng Mineworkers resurface as underground sit-in continues

Business

'Help the informal sector, don't blame foreigners for a failing economy' - DA

Local

EWN Highlights

Limpopo police launch hunt for 'Holiday Swindler'

19 December 2023 7:38 PM

A medico-legal autopsy report reveals Kirsten Kluyts wasn't raped

19 December 2023 7:06 PM

Cele defends spending state money to attend Rugby World Cup final in France

19 December 2023 6:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA