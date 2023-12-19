How YOU can help Daily Maverick & SA Harvest feed the hungry in the Eastern Cape





John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Senior Journalist, Estelle Ellis.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

The Eastern Cape has battled with systemic hunger that has had fatal consequences for many of those suffering.

Haunting stories have been shared of elderly women desperately trying to find food to feed their grandchildren, and a mother killing her children and herself to prevent them from starving.

To help alleviate some of this pain, the Daily Maverick has partnered with SA Harvest to try and raise funds to feed those in need.

They will also distribute all the food they can buy through the Lusikisiki office of SA Harvest in the Eastern Cape.

When I think of those villages, I think of it as a place where rat poison is cheaper than bread. Estelle Ellis, Daily Maverick Senior Journalist

SA Harvest is one of the biggest and best food redistribution organisations in the country.

Ellis says these food parcels will contain enough food for two months to carry children until the school feeding schemes resume.

If anyone wants to support this important cause, they can donate here.

