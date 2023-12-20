Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Opinion
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people)

20 December 2023 7:55 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Food waste
John Maytham
SA harvest

The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa's annual food waste.

John Maytham speaks with Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

South Africa generates roughly 10 tonnes of food waste annually, which is tragic for a country suffering catastrophic hunger.

The Environment Ministry recently released a draft strategy to address food losses and waste. Browde argues the strategy is too vague and not firm enough. Should food waste be criminalised?

This is not to say the suggestions are bad… we feel there are not enough guts in there.

Alan Browde, CEO and Founder - SA Harvest
Picture: © gastas/123rf.com
Picture: © gastas/123rf.com

There are things that have to be done with real muscle and decisiveness.

Alan Browde, CEO and Founder - SA Harvest

SA Harvest is calling on the government to develop legislation to prevent food waste, which in South Africa is more than enough to feed every hungry person.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people)




