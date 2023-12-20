Man to walk 27 days STRAIGHT from Cape Town to Mthatha to build village school





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Onke Vulidobo Sitwayi, The 27 Days Walker.

Sitwayi will walk for almost a month along the Garden Route from Cape Town to Umtata to raise money for a preschool to be built in the Eastern Cape.

The walk is also intended to honour the 27 years Nelson Mandela spent in prison.

He will start walking on 15 January and end on 11 February, a total of 1300 km.

Each day he will walk for roughly ten hours to reach his daily target of 50km. He will camp at night or stay at accommodation offered by kindhearted South Africans.

People are accommodating us for free. People are cooking for us. Onke Vulidobo Sitwayi, The 27 Days Walker

Through this walk, he hopes to generate public interest and raise awareness of the needs and lack of resources in his village.

I’m going to give credit to the movie Forrest Gump. Onke Vulidobo Sitwayi, The 27 Days Walker

He says that this village rarely receives help from outside.

To support this move, you can follow @dreamoutloudsa on all social media platforms.