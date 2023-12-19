Streaming issues? Report here
Local

Beloved Cape Town chef Fatima Sydow dies after long cancer battle

19 December 2023 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Chef
Cape Malay cuisine
Fatima Sydow

A Facebook statement said the acclaimed 'Cape Malay Cooking' author passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her immediate family.
Image source: Instagram screengrab
Image source: Instagram screengrab

The family of renowned Cape Town chef and 'Cape Malay Cooking' author Fatima Sydow have announced that she has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

A statement on her Facebook page said Sydow died peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her immediate family.

She had been battling soft tissue sarcoma for about three years.

In August, Sydow appealed for help, and prayers, as her cancer progressed.

At that stage her sister made the "very tough" decision to stop working because she didn't have the capacity to do so anymore, Hajiera Sydow told Lester Kiewit.

RELATED: 'I am tired' - Fatima Sydow needs help fighting stage 4 Cancer

Paying tribute to Sydow and her legacy, the family described her as a renowned culinary artist and beloved personality, who left an indelible mark on the culinary world.

Fatima's journey in the culinary world touched the hearts of many when she inspired countless individuals with her passion for food and commitment to sharing her cultural heritage through her recipes.

Sydow family statement

Renowned for her vivacious personality and unwavering commitment to preserving and sharing the Cape Malay heritage, Fatima rose to prominence through her Facebook page, initiated in 2011. Her legacy is imprinted in the memories of those who had the privilege of knowing her and the millions who were touched by her work through various media channels including her Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

Sydow family statement

The family said details regarding Sydow's Janazah/funeral prayers will be communicated as soon as possible.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Beloved Cape Town chef Fatima Sydow dies after long cancer battle




