Céline Dion has 'lost control of her muscles' - sister
A year after sharing her diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome, Céline Dion’s sister Claudette says she can no longer control certain body movements.
Speaking to the French magazine 7 Jours, she revealed the singer “doesn’t have control over her muscles”.
She adds that, while the goal was always to return to the stage, it may be impossible.
“What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly'."
In May, the Grammy Award-winning singer cancelled the remaining shows of her 'Courage Tour'.
At the time, she said it was due to her battle with the rare neurological disorder, which can cause painful muscle spasms and stiffness.
"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," Dion said.
RELATED: Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’
This article first appeared on 947 : Céline Dion has 'lost control of her muscles' - sister
More from Entertainment
Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist set to mesmerise fans in Joburg
The one-hour act is set to captivate audiences, hypnotising them to believe just about anything.Read More
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend
The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault.Read More
Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day
On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired.Read More
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2'
This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history.Read More
SA-leg of Michael Bublé’s ‘Higher Tour’ postponed to 2025
“This break will enable him to dedicate quality time to his family..."Read More
Local talent shines bright in BET movie ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’
BET's ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’ is available to watch now on DStv Catch Up.Read More
Happy birthday, Keith Richards from the Rolling Stones!
The Englishman is one of the band’s original members and co-principal songwriters.Read More
Happy 43rd birthday, Christina Aguilera! 6 fun facts about the songstress
Celebrate the singer-songwriter with six facts you probably didn't know about her.Read More
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell
The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng.Read More