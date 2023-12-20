'Fatima Sydow never stopped the fight against dreadful disease called cancer'
Lester Kiewit interviews Ingrid Jones (co-founder and Director of Mikateko Media) about the influence of Cape Town chef Fatima Sydow, who passed away after a battle with cancer.
Listen below.
On Tuesday, the family of iconic culinary artist and author Fatima Sydow announced her passing after her battle with stage four cancer.
Sydow, who'd been in hospital for treatment, documented her three-year-long journey on social media platforms, inspiring followers to live life fully.
Jones describes Sydow as a legend, icon and pioneer in the culinary scene who changed how we view, understand and appreciate the importance of the culture and history of food.
Sydow along with her twin sister Gadija used food to bring the city and country together and had the nation standing behind her with utmost support until the very end.
Jones says that she fought with all of her strength and never shied away from showing the reality of the "dreadful disease called cancer".
She adds that Sydow's legacy will be one of changing the discourse when talking about food.
May she rest in peace.
She was such a joyful personality.Ingrid Jones, Co-Founder and Director – Mikateko Media
She never stopped the fight against the absolutely dreadful disease called 'cancer'.Ingrid Jones, Co-Founder and Director – Mikateko Media
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
Source : https://fatimasydow.co.za/about-fatima-sydow/
