Police can't escort every Intercape bus across crime hotspot routes – Masemola
JOHANNESBURG - The police said it did not have the capacity to escort every Intercape or long-distance bus across crime hotspot routes.
Intercape filed a contempt of court against the national police commissioner and transport minister for failing to protect their vehicles against attacks.
In August, Eastern Cape High Court Judge John Smith ruled that police should devise a security plan to ensure the safety of long-distance buses in areas like Cofimvaba, Butterworth, Engcobo, Tsomo, and Idutywa.
However, in their court papers, Intercape said since Smith's ruling, the attacks on their buses had not relented.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said law enforcement did its best with its available resources.
“We police the society in the country, and we police the roads. We cannot be able to follow each and every bus of Intercape, otherwise, I would have to take the whole police to the Eastern Cape and over the country to follow a bus all the time, but we police those routes where the buses are driving, and we think that is quite sufficient."
This article first appeared on EWN : Police can't escort every Intercape bus across crime hotspot routes – Masemola
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
Intercape employs private security to protect bus commuters from attacks
Intercape has suffered almost 200 attacks on its buses in the past two years.Read More
What do the latest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea mean for local ports?
Oil giant BP along with Evergreen Line has suspended all shipments and movements in the Red Sea, forcing many ships to divert.Read More
'Fatima Sydow never stopped the fight against dreadful disease called cancer'
Iconic culinary artist and author Fatima Sydow has passed away after her battle with stage four cancer.Read More
Man to walk 27 days STRAIGHT from Cape Town to Mthatha to build village school
One young man is walking for 27 days to raise funds to build a preschool in his village.Read More
COSATU says it will push govt for pro-poor budget that will benefit workers
In its end-of-year statement, the trade union said that providing relief for the poor and protecting workers should be top of government’s agenda for 2024.Read More
AmaPanyaza to assist SAPS in crime-fighting ops over festive season - Cele
Following criticism regarding their legal status as Gauteng traffic officers, Cele said the province’s crime wardens will be supporting the police during the festive season after being officially recognised by the Justice Minister.Read More
Autopsy report not conclusive finding of whether Kirsten Kluyts raped - advocate
On Tuesday, the Alexandra Magistrates Court heard there appeared to be no lacerations or abrasions around her genitalia. But a criminal law expert told Eyewitness News that only a district surgeon can perform the relevant medical examination to determine whether Kluyts was raped or not.Read More
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures
Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling demand for its development from private investors.Read More
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy
Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.Read More
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up?
Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet services in SA. TechCentral's Nkosinathi Ndlovu has an update.Read More