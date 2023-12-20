‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras
Ray White catches up with Adam Gilchrist about the world's trending news stories.
Listen below (Skip to 3:49)
For three straight days, frogs, toads, and tadpoles have been wreaking havoc in the Honduran city of Choloma.
Recent rains in the city saw it plagued with amphibians.
The city's streets are said to be coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup.
A pick-up truck lost control… it skidded on the slime left behind.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Several reports refer to it as the ‘biblical’ plague, as the second plague of Egypt in the Book of Exodus was a plague of frogs.
