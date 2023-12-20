Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist set to mesmerise fans in Joburg

The one-hour act is set to captivate audiences, hypnotising them to believe just about anything.

Ray White speaks to South African hilarious hypnotist, Andre Grove.

Listen below.

Fresh off his Namibia and Durban tours, the Hilarious Hypnotist returns to Johannesburg on Thursday, 21 December.

The one-hour act is set to have audiences mesmerised and hypnotised to believe just about anything.

The entire show works on volunteers… I then hypnotise the volunteers and they then get to take part in strange, weird, and funny situations.

Andre Grove, hypnotist

Thirty-five years later, Grove still loves meeting new people and introducing them to the art of hypnosis.

This passion for his art has seen him perform across the world.

Who would have thought that as a 20-year-old young guy, I would be doing this for the rest of my life?

Andre Grove, hypnotist

Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist will perform at Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre at Montecasino from 21 December.

Tickets are still available on Webtickets here.




