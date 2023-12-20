Intercape employs private security to protect bus commuters from attacks
Lester Kiewit speaks to Johann Ferreira, Intercape CEO.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Intercape has endured 176 attacks and R50 million in damages over the last two years.
The company is calling for the courts and authorities to come up with a viable safety plan to protect them and commuters.
With thousands of South Africans set to head home for the festive season, there are real fears around the potential of violent attacks.
Many of these attacks are believed to be orchestrated by organised criminal syndicates.
Ferreira says that if the police had been dealing with the violence in the Eastern Cape, they would not be in this position.
He adds that they do everything they can to ensure the safety of commuters, but government also needs to play its part and be held accountable for its own failures.
The company has resorted to employing private security to mitigate the attacks on its buses.
We provide the security that the police should be providing.Johann Ferreira, Intercape CEO
We cannot have a situation where industries are cleansed out of an area. Then we might as well just close South Africa down.Johann Ferreira, Intercape CEO
As long as God allows us, we will hold the line.Johann Ferreira, Intercape CEO
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Intercape employs private security to protect bus commuters from attacks
Source : @intercapebus/Facebook
