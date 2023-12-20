What the fudge?! 2023 Quality Street audit reveals bitter findings





Nothing screams 'festive season' more than opening up a packet of fan-favourite Quality Street chocolates.

Whether you're a Strawberry Delight fan or the Caramel Swirl-type, there's something for everyone.

But, for the past four years, a team from Tinychart have been tracking how they've changed over the years...and it's bitter to say the least.

The results showed:

Quality Street have never been more expensive

Bag sizes continue to shrink, while prices have gone up (also known as shrinkflation)

There is little to no variation between bags – each is dominated by four types, with just three of each for the majority

Shapes have changed – some that were long are now round and vice versa

Gone are the old foil and translucent wrapper packaging (for the most part)

Strawberry Delight, Caramel Swirl, Fudge and Orange Creme remain the most popular

Thompson suggests that manufacturers are trying to cut costs and maximise their profit as much as possible to help align with the country's crumbling economy.

Quality Street / Wikimedia Commons: Bruno Girin

You're getting very few of most of the chocolates. Andrew Thompson, Freelance Journalist

