[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi reflects on a ‘WILD’ year
If anyone can relate to this year being an absolute rollercoaster, it’s Rachel Kolisi.
She and her husband Siya packed up their entire family to relocate to Paris, learn to drive on the other side of the road and pick up some French language basics.
RELATED: What happens in Paris stays in Paris! Rachel Kolisi takes SA with her to France
Don’t forget about the sacrifices that came with navigating a Rugby World Cup.
Taking to Instagram, the mother of two posted a reel of the family enjoying the festive French sights with Siya’s siblings Liyema and Liphelo with a life update.
Rachel reflected on how far their family had come this year.
“Nic and Kez have been in 3 different schools in less than a year and finished the first term at the school they’re currently at. Liyema is done with his first year of studies and Liphelo [is] done with Grade 9!”
She also shared that she couldn’t wait for the well-deserved “holiday of their dreams”.
“It’s been one WILD year, and we plan on having the best, most quality-filled time this holiday.”
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Rachel Kolisi reflects on a ‘WILD’ year
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Lifestyle
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy
Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.Read More
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up?
Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet services in SA. TechCentral's Nkosinathi Ndlovu has an update.Read More
Silence S01 Scooter review: An eco-friendly urban vehicle
Urban travel could have an amazing new green option with the Silence S01 Scooter.Read More
10 tips to keep safe during last-minute holiday shopping
Don’t become a victim of pickpockets and scammers while doing your last-minute holiday shopping.Read More
How Covid influenced the top baby names of 2022
Stats SA has released a list of the most common names of babies born in 2022.Read More
What are your rights when terminating a lease early?
For one reason or another a tenant may want to end their lease early, which can be a legal minefield if due process is not followed.Read More
Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong
It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon.Read More
'Covid really opened my eyes': Desiree Ellis on her passion for charity work
Banyana Banyana has done us proud and that is in part thanks to their award-winning coach.Read More
Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’
From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey.Read More