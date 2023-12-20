[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi reflects on a ‘WILD’ year

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Intercape employs private security to protect bus commuters from attacks Intercape has suffered almost 200 attacks on its buses in the past two years. 20 December 2023 11:55 AM
Police can't escort every Intercape bus across crime hotspot routes – Masemola Intercape filed a contempt of court against Masemola and the Minister of Transport for failing to protect their vehicles after an... 20 December 2023 11:35 AM
What do the latest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea mean for local ports? Oil giant BP along with Evergreen Line has suspended all shipments and movements in the Red Sea, forcing many ships to divert. 20 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Local
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces. 20 December 2023 1:40 PM
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring. 19 December 2023 12:51 PM
'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party The former president announced over the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new politic... 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
View all Politics
What do the latest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea mean for local ports? Oil giant BP along with Evergreen Line has suspended all shipments and movements in the Red Sea, forcing many ships to divert. 20 December 2023 11:17 AM
COSATU says it will push govt for pro-poor budget that will benefit workers In its end-of-year statement, the trade union said that providing relief for the poor and protecting workers should be top of gove... 20 December 2023 8:22 AM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi reflects on a ‘WILD’ year Rachel Kolisi reflects on how far their family has come this year. 20 December 2023 1:32 PM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago. 19 December 2023 12:36 PM
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
View all Sport
Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist set to mesmerise fans in Joburg The one-hour act is set to captivate audiences, hypnotising them to believe just about anything. 20 December 2023 12:29 PM
Céline Dion has 'lost control of her muscles' - sister “What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard," says Claudette Dion. 20 December 2023 9:34 AM
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault. 19 December 2023 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing' The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions. 20 December 2023 12:49 PM
‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup. 20 December 2023 12:30 PM
[WATCH] YouTube 'parenting guru' Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse Franke's parenting style has faced repeated backlash since she started the popular channel in 2015. 20 December 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi reflects on a ‘WILD’ year

20 December 2023 1:32 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi reflects on how far their family has come this year.

If anyone can relate to this year being an absolute rollercoaster, it’s Rachel Kolisi.

She and her husband Siya packed up their entire family to relocate to Paris, learn to drive on the other side of the road and pick up some French language basics.

RELATED: What happens in Paris stays in Paris! Rachel Kolisi takes SA with her to France

Don’t forget about the sacrifices that came with navigating a Rugby World Cup.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two posted a reel of the family enjoying the festive French sights with Siya’s siblings Liyema and Liphelo with a life update.

Rachel reflected on how far their family had come this year.

“Nic and Kez have been in 3 different schools in less than a year and finished the first term at the school they’re currently at. Liyema is done with his first year of studies and Liphelo [is] done with Grade 9!”

She also shared that she couldn’t wait for the well-deserved “holiday of their dreams”.

“It’s been one WILD year, and we plan on having the best, most quality-filled time this holiday.”


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Rachel Kolisi reflects on a ‘WILD’ year




20 December 2023 1:32 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Rachel Kolisi

More from Lifestyle

Image of John Smit: Avante Brandy on Facebook

How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy

19 December 2023 8:19 PM

Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pitinan/123rf.com

Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up?

19 December 2023 7:42 PM

Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet services in SA. TechCentral's Nkosinathi Ndlovu has an update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Silence S01 Scooter. Picture: Zafer, via Wikimedia Commons

Silence S01 Scooter review: An eco-friendly urban vehicle

19 December 2023 3:41 PM

Urban travel could have an amazing new green option with the Silence S01 Scooter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

10 tips to keep safe during last-minute holiday shopping

19 December 2023 2:59 PM

Don’t become a victim of pickpockets and scammers while doing your last-minute holiday shopping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© seventyfour74/123rf.com

How Covid influenced the top baby names of 2022

19 December 2023 1:23 PM

Stats SA has released a list of the most common names of babies born in 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Andy Dean /123rf

What are your rights when terminating a lease early?

18 December 2023 4:41 PM

For one reason or another a tenant may want to end their lease early, which can be a legal minefield if due process is not followed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong

18 December 2023 2:28 PM

It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

'Covid really opened my eyes': Desiree Ellis on her passion for charity work

18 December 2023 1:30 PM

Banyana Banyana has done us proud and that is in part thanks to their award-winning coach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than a year ago, Gibson Nzimande was homeless and surviving by recycling waste but on 19 October 2023, he graduated with his Master's in history. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’

18 December 2023 12:30 PM

From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zasabe/123rf.com

Things to consider before splurging for Christmas: Budget budget budget!

17 December 2023 2:15 PM

To avoid unnecessary overspending and Januwory, it's essential to draw up a budget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Police can't escort every Intercape bus across crime hotspot routes – Masemola

Local

AmaPanyaza to assist SAPS in crime-fighting ops over festive season - Cele

Local

Autopsy report not conclusive finding of whether Kirsten Kluyts raped - advocate

Local

EWN Highlights

ActionSA welcomes arrest of suspect in Lulama Dinginto murder

20 December 2023 2:14 PM

State identifies time frame in which it believes Kirsten Kluyts was killed

20 December 2023 1:49 PM

Police can't escort every Intercape bus across crime hotspot routes – Masemola

20 December 2023 1:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA