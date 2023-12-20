Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing'

20 December 2023 12:49 PM
by Keely Goodall
Pope Francis
Catholic Church
Same-Sex Couples

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions.

Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to Peter Knox from the Jesuit Institute of South Africa.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

The Vatican has approved a landmark ruling to allow Roman Catholic priests to administer blessings to same-sex couples.

This is under the condition that they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies, nor given in contexts related to civil unions or weddings.

These blessings will be used to show that ‘God welcomes all’ according to a document from the Vatican’s doctrinal office, and do not constitute a marriage.

This document does not only allow blessing for same-sex couples, but anyone in an ‘irregular’ relationship.

Irregular is anything challenging the heteronormativity which prevails in the church and prevails in society.

Peter Knox, Jesuit Priest

While the Vatican still holds that marriage is exclusively a union between ‘man and woman,’ Pope Francis has spoken out against anti-LGBTQ laws saying, "God loves all his children" and has called on Catholic bishops to welcome LGBTQ people into the church.

While some support this move, others are threatening to leave the church over this according to Knox.

He says that this decision will let priests know that they should not and do not need to refuse blessings to those who ask.

Picture: © baklava/123rf.com
Picture: © baklava/123rf.com

No priest can withhold a blessing. It is a prayer that God will help the people that are humble enough to ask for God’s blessing.

Peter Knox, Jesuit Priest



