ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma





Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst at Nelson Mandela University.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Zuma's refusal to vote for the ANC could have an impact on next year’s elections, as his name still carries a lot of weight, particularly in KwaZulu Natal.

Despite refusing to campaign for the ANC, he says he is still a member for life.

Breakfast says that he does not think there is any political party in the world where someone would claim to be a member but throw his support elsewhere.

It seems irrational. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Some people say it is a strategic move, I am not so sure about that. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst - Nelson Mandela University

He says that Zuma’s lack of support for the ANC could mean they lose power in KZN, as he as an individual is more popular than the ANC in that province.

This also creates serious challenges for the ANC in how they can respond to him.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the ANC elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 22 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

If you expel him that will affect the party and escalate the tensions in the party, but if you turn a blind eye you create a scope for other members to refuse to be disciplined. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Breakfast adds that Zuma has very clear issues with President Cyril Ramaphosa and likely made this call because he wants Ramaphosa out.

