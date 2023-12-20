ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst at Nelson Mandela University.
Zuma's refusal to vote for the ANC could have an impact on next year’s elections, as his name still carries a lot of weight, particularly in KwaZulu Natal.
Despite refusing to campaign for the ANC, he says he is still a member for life.
Breakfast says that he does not think there is any political party in the world where someone would claim to be a member but throw his support elsewhere.
It seems irrational.Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst - Nelson Mandela University
Some people say it is a strategic move, I am not so sure about that.Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst - Nelson Mandela University
He says that Zuma’s lack of support for the ANC could mean they lose power in KZN, as he as an individual is more popular than the ANC in that province.
This also creates serious challenges for the ANC in how they can respond to him.
If you expel him that will affect the party and escalate the tensions in the party, but if you turn a blind eye you create a scope for other members to refuse to be disciplined.Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst - Nelson Mandela University
Breakfast adds that Zuma has very clear issues with President Cyril Ramaphosa and likely made this call because he wants Ramaphosa out.
