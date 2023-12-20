Snoop Dogg releases new dagga beverage line 'Do It Fluid'

Streaming issues? Report here
Man arrested for murder of Gugulethu CPF member is known by the community The man accused of murdering the Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson has been arrested. 20 December 2023 4:28 PM
Intercape employs private security to protect bus commuters from attacks Intercape has suffered almost 200 attacks on its buses in the past two years. 20 December 2023 11:55 AM
Police can't escort every Intercape bus across crime hotspot routes – Masemola Intercape filed a contempt of court against Masemola and the Minister of Transport for failing to protect their vehicles after an... 20 December 2023 11:35 AM
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces. 20 December 2023 1:40 PM
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring. 19 December 2023 12:51 PM
'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party The former president announced over the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new politic... 19 December 2023 10:46 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day' Stats from EskomSePush cast an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet. We get the lowdown from Dan Southwood-Well... 20 December 2023 7:33 PM
What do the latest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea mean for local ports? Oil giant BP along with Evergreen Line has suspended all shipments and movements in the Red Sea, forcing many ships to divert. 20 December 2023 11:17 AM
Can a business legally refuse to accept cash from a customer? A number of local Christmas markets and other spaces are declaring themselves cash-free zones. 20 December 2023 4:38 PM
Expert chefs share top tips for making the perfect Christmas dishes From starters, to delicious mains and scrumptious desserts. 20 December 2023 2:31 PM
What the fudge?! 2023 Quality Street audit reveals bitter findings They say that change is always good, but does the same apply to chocolate? 20 December 2023 2:14 PM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Michael Schumacher's former manager has 'no hope' of seeing him again Willi Weber said he "mourned like a dog" following Schumacher's skiing accident a decade ago. 19 December 2023 12:36 PM
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players' Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Snoop Dogg releases new dagga beverage line 'Do It Fluid' The drinks line includes four flavours – Blood Orange, Blue Razz, Cherry Limeade, and Peaches n' Honies. 20 December 2023 2:50 PM
Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist set to mesmerise fans in Joburg The one-hour act is set to captivate audiences, hypnotising them to believe just about anything. 20 December 2023 12:29 PM
Céline Dion has 'lost control of her muscles' - sister "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard," says Claudette Dion. 20 December 2023 9:34 AM
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing' The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions. 20 December 2023 12:49 PM
'Biblical' plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup. 20 December 2023 12:30 PM
[WATCH] YouTube 'parenting guru' Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse Franke's parenting style has faced repeated backlash since she started the popular channel in 2015. 20 December 2023 8:10 AM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa's annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Entertainment

Snoop Dogg releases new dagga beverage line 'Do It Fluid'

20 December 2023 2:50 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Snoop dogg

The drinks line includes four flavours – Blood Orange, Blue Razz, Cherry Limeade, and Peaches n’ Honies.

It's not just gin and juice anymore for Snoop Dogg.

Under Death Row Cannabis, the legendary rapper is launching a new line of THC and CBD beverages called ‘Do It Fluid’.

Teaming up with Hill Beverage Co. the line includes four flavours – Blood Orange, Blue Razz, Cherry Limeade, and Peaches n’ Honies.

Snoop is no stranger to the cannabis business, having launched his marijuana brand in 2015 and expanding Death Row Records into the cannabis industry with Death Row Cannabis in 2022.

The Hill Beverage Co. was launched earlier this year by the rapper and businessman Jake Hill.

“What we’ve created is an all-natural and delicious alternative that doesn’t sacrifice the high, while providing fans with the perfect option for day or night,” Snoop said in the product announcement.


This article first appeared on 947 : Snoop Dogg releases new dagga beverage line 'Do It Fluid'




Share this:
