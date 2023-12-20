Snoop Dogg releases new dagga beverage line 'Do It Fluid'





It's not just gin and juice anymore for Snoop Dogg.

Under Death Row Cannabis, the legendary rapper is launching a new line of THC and CBD beverages called ‘Do It Fluid’.

Teaming up with Hill Beverage Co. the line includes four flavours – Blood Orange, Blue Razz, Cherry Limeade, and Peaches n’ Honies.

Snoop is no stranger to the cannabis business, having launched his marijuana brand in 2015 and expanding Death Row Records into the cannabis industry with Death Row Cannabis in 2022.

The Hill Beverage Co. was launched earlier this year by the rapper and businessman Jake Hill.

“What we’ve created is an all-natural and delicious alternative that doesn’t sacrifice the high, while providing fans with the perfect option for day or night,” Snoop said in the product announcement.

