Opinion
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace

What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?

Bruce Whitfield interviews Siphiwe Moyo, organisational behaviour specialist and keynote speaker.

Most of us are probably familiar with the idea of a toxic workplace, and if you've experienced one you'll know how destructive this culture can be for morale and for performance.

But toxic POSITIVITY has become a buzzword lately, also in terms of how it affects dynamics at the office.

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Siphiwe Moyo, organisational behaviour specialist and keynote speaker.

@ nialowwa/123rf.com
@ nialowwa/123rf.com

Moyo describes toxic positivity as the excessive and often insincere promotion of positive emotions.

Perhaps you know someone whose response is always along the lines of 'you'll be fine, let's just be positive' and 'your attitude is everything, be grateful for everything you have'.

This unfairly invalidates any negative emotion or experiences that we could be facing in life generally, but also in the workplace where we feel pressured to display only positivity regardless of our true feelings and experiences.

Siphiwe Moyo, Organisational Behaviour Specialist

Of course it feels good to speak to someone who is positive and, in the context of the challenges South Africa faces for instance, able to least reframe some of the negative experiences and see the positive.

However, Moyo emphasizes, genuine positivity acknowledges and accommodates a range of emotions.

It actually includes both the positive and the negative ones, so that DISTINCTION between what I think we can call genuine positivity and toxic positivity, is an important one.

Siphiwe Moyo, Organisational Behaviour Specialist

The toxic one suppresses emotion and it leads to burnout, because it prevents what we call authentic connections....

Siphiwe Moyo, Organisational Behaviour Specialist

...but there's no doubt that it's really pleasurable to be with someone who's able to process whatever emotion they're going through and leans towards the positive aspect of life. That's why we get a lot of pushback when we talk about toxic positivity in the workplace - people say, what are you on about, we need positive people more than we need negative people!.

Siphiwe Moyo, Organisational Behaviour Specialist

While toxic positivity may be a 'slower burn' than a toxic workplace in itself, it can also have a hugely damaging impact.

When leaders constantly promote this overly positive outlook, Moyo says, it discourages followers from talking about genuine concerns. (think David Brent in 'The Office')

RELATED: 'Be grateful you have a job' - toxic positivity is on the rise in the workplace

You give constructive feedback around a product or a campaign for instance, and get told 'we don't allow that negative talk here, we're going to do this regardless'.

There is a lot of pushback. When we talk about this it can be difficult to comprehend because when you have toxic workplaces that lead to burnout, and to some actual mental health problems, people say to us 'I'll take whatever you call toxic positivity any day'.

Siphiwe Moyo, Organisational Behaviour Specialist

RELATED: Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?

That's why it's a difficult sell to say to leaders: Please develop some self-awareness, recognise and give people permission to express their authentic feelings.

Siphiwe Moyo, Organisational Behaviour Specialist

We talk about cognitive reframing... which is about acknowledging that there are obstacles that you can face... Many people think it;s about denying the obstacles, but real optimism and positivity is about acknowledging what you're facing, and then choosing helpful options... You think about the ways to overcome those obstacles in advance.

Siphiwe Moyo, Organisational Behaviour Specialist

Scroll up to listen to this enlightening conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace




