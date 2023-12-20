Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in
Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the AIG SA/Clientele Life saga from consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
Two months ago AIG South Africa announced to its policy holders that it was discontinuing its funeral policies from the end of January 2024.
This gave clients just over three months' notice to make another plan, BUT most funeral policies have a six-month waiting period.
Soon after The Money Show aired Wendy Knowler's investigation, Clientele Life stepped into the breach.
As the consumer ninja reports, this insurer announced that it'd be offering AIG funeral policy clients “an equivalent level of funeral cover at the same price point, with no new waiting periods”.
But now it's emerged that some of those clients who took up Clientele's offer have been left in the lurch, again.
Knowler followed up on the case of John Facer, who wanted to take up Clientele's offer and emailed them his existing AIG policy as requested.
He subsequently provided further details required and was informed accordingly that the new policy would be emailed to him, Facer says.
However in the latest development, he continued, the Clientele service centre said there was no record of his policy on their system 'according to my ID number and banking details'.
RELATED: AIG ends funeral cover, 3 months' notice places policy holders at risk25 Oct
In the insurer's response to Knowler, they said there had unfortunately been a delay in 'capturing of the details of those clients electing to take up the offer of similar cover'.
'“Mr Facer’s policy was part of the batch of policy documents that was only sent on the 19th of December."
It seems the mechanics simply weren't put in place, the consumer ninja concludes with a rueful chuckle.
So I'm reading between the lines there - the marketing people didn't speak to the logistics people and make sure there was some kind of systems process there... It left me wondering what would actually have happened, had John not raised his issue with us?Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Clientele was unable to provide Knowler with numbers in terms of how many AIG funeral holder policy holders had taken up their offer to date.
She did however receive a response which indicates there may be some light at the end of the tunnel:
“It is worth noting that Clientèle continues to attempt to contact those clients that have indicated an interest in replacing their cancelled AIG policies, but were previously unavailable, and may extend the December 31 deadline for them to take up the option of a similar Clientèle policy.”
For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1707/dolgachov170700277/81459575-lily-flower-on-wooden-coffin-at-funeral-in-church.jpg
