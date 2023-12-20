'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day'
Bruce Whitfield talks numbers and the outlook for loadshedding with Dan Southwood-Wells, co-founder of EskomSePush.
The loadshedding app EskomSePush (ESP) has been helping South Africa cope with power cuts for the last nine of the 17 years we've had to endure them.
While ESP has served as a life-saver for its millions of users, its summary of the year casts an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet.
In 2023, we had 86% more loadshedding than other years according to its 'Loadshedding 2023 Wrapped' report.
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from ESP co-founder Dan Southwood-Wells.
RELATED: Loadshedding NOT allowed! Ruling must be applied whatever the cost - Maimane
Loadshedding has been active for 82% of 2023 Southwood-Wells confirms, if you had to add up all the stages that we've had over the year.
That amounts to a total of 407 746 minutes, which translates to 6 795 hours, or 283 days.
Loadshedding 2023 wrapped! 💥 pic.twitter.com/It3HiuC6UA' EskomSePush (ESP) (@EskomSePush) December 13, 2023
Does the ESP data suggest a very low point during this year, and then an improvement, even though it might not feel like it?
September proved to be a very difficult month says Southwood-Wells, with a big hit of the dreaded Stage 6.
Things looked up in October, and of course this December is a very different picture to December last year, he notes.
If you think back to December 2022, I can't remember the numbers offhand, but we had a number of Stage 6 days. We had loadshedding on Christmas Day, and this year... it looks like we're going to be free till January 2024.Dan Southwood-Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush
He says the improvement is likely thanks to a combination of lower demand, some power stations performing well at the moment and then the increase in private solar PV.
Solar PV is hugely increased compared to this time last year, from Eskom's numbers. These seem to be pretty accurate - it's over 5 000 MW of solar PV that is impacting in the middle of the day, so in the middle of the day that demand is gone from Eskom's network.Dan Southwood-Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush
Southwood-Wells says it 'blows his mind' every day that he and partner Herman Maritz are helping South Africans get through this situation.
RELATED: Creators of EskomSePush trying to shift from being 'just a load shedding app'
He says people were first drawn potentially by their funny name, but they stay for the accurate data that the app provides.
We first built the app as something that would be useful for us, and lo and behold it was useful for a good chunk of South Africa. Nine years later we're close to 8 million users, and on a Stage 6 day 3.7 million of them come online.Dan Southwood-Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush
It's interesting, because Stage 1-4 it feels like people can deal with it... but those Stage 6 stretches are tough.Dan Southwood-Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day'
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=685195963744923&set=pcb.685196457078207
