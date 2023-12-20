Can a business legally refuse to accept cash from a customer?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
While cash-free zones can be much safer for the retailer, they can be inconvenient for some consumers.
One such consumer, Brian, went to a chicken factory shop and when he arrived at the till with hundreds of rands worth of chicken, he was told they did not accept cash.
He was not able to pay with a credit card, so he left the chicken behind.
While this might be frustrating, Knowler says it is really up to the discretion of the service providers to decide whether or not they will accept cash.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Can a business legally refuse to accept cash from a customer?
