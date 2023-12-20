Storm in Tshwane causes flooding, damage to hospital infrastructure





JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says some patients in Mabopane and Soshanguve will have to use other health facilities.

A hospital and three clinics were severely damaged by heavy rains that lashed parts of Tshwane, overnight, uprooting trees and causing power supply interruptions in some areas.

While no injuries were reported, the department said the storm caused the roofs of the Odi District Hospital in Mabopane and three healthcare facilities to cave in.

"The extent of the damage at Odi includes a collapsed ceiling in one of the sections of the hospital, and the roof, which has caused leakages in some of the wards, resulting in some of the wards there being waterlogged. Unfortunately, also due to the result of the dysfunctional stormwater channels, the facility also experienced flooding in some of the sections," said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

Damage caused by the storm that happened overnight on Tuesday, 19 December 2023 at the Odi District Hospital in Mabopane. Picture: Gauteng Department of Health

With more rains expected in the capital on Wednesday afternoon, the health department said it could not say when the damage would be repaired.

"We are committed to ensuring that contractors are deployed on-site from today. We are closely monitoring the situation, with the anticipated storm this afternoon."

