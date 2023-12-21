Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town
John Maytham speaks with Professor Francois Vreÿ of the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Early in December, Houthi rebels in Yemen vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.
They have since expanded operations to launch attacks on civilian and naval ships.
Every vessel is in the firing line.Francois Vreÿ, Military Science - Stellenbosch University
Some shipping traffic is being rerouted around South Africa, instead of going through the Red Sea, which emphasises the importance of protecting the Cape Sea Route.
Vreÿ says that some of these attacks could devastate civilian ships.
Many of these attacks aim to set fire to ships, one of the greatest threats to any vessel.
The attacks are even boosting the oil price. However, according to Vreÿ, once there is a stable route around the Cape, the price should level out in line with the risks.
Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106955605_container-ship-sailing-in-sea.html
More from World
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing'
The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions.Read More
‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras
The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup.Read More
[WATCH] YouTube 'parenting guru' Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse
Franke's parenting style has faced repeated backlash since she started the popular channel in 2015.Read More
BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods.Read More
Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal
“What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol.Read More
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving.Read More
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai
Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”.Read More
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism?
A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it.Read More