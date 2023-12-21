Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Makhubela hits out at suggestions he's unfit for Marshalltown fire inquiry Advocate Thulani Makhubela was recused from the inquiry on Wednesday after victims flagged a range of posts on his social media ac... 21 December 2023 7:29 AM
Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in pla... 20 December 2023 9:12 PM
'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day' Stats from EskomSePush cast an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet. We get the lowdown from Dan Southwood-Well... 20 December 2023 7:33 PM
View all Local
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces. 20 December 2023 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Disciplinary action on the cards for resurfaced Impala mineworkers Hundreds of workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike over employee benefits. 21 December 2023 8:14 AM
Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in pla... 20 December 2023 9:12 PM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
View all Business
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 December 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 21 December 2023 5:44 AM
'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day' Stats from EskomSePush cast an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet. We get the lowdown from Dan Southwood-Well... 20 December 2023 7:33 PM
Can a business legally refuse to accept cash from a customer? A number of local Christmas markets and other spaces are declaring themselves cash-free zones. 20 December 2023 4:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago. 19 December 2023 12:36 PM
View all Sport
8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen Sivanandan ‘accidentally’ got into chess three years ago and has since been described as a ‘phenomenon' by industry pros. 21 December 2023 11:00 AM
Miss France 2024 winner hits back at haters: ‘No one should dictate who you are’ The pageant winner was unusually critiqued for her short hair. 21 December 2023 10:47 AM
Snoop Dogg releases new dagga beverage line 'Do It Fluid' The drinks line includes four flavours – Blood Orange, Blue Razz, Cherry Limeade, and Peaches n’ Honies. 20 December 2023 2:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing' The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions. 20 December 2023 12:49 PM
‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup. 20 December 2023 12:30 PM
View all World
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town

21 December 2023 7:58 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Yemen
Israel and Palestine
Houthi rebels

Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping.

John Maytham speaks with Professor Francois Vreÿ of the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Early in December, Houthi rebels in Yemen vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.

They have since expanded operations to launch attacks on civilian and naval ships.

Every vessel is in the firing line.

Francois Vreÿ, Military Science - Stellenbosch University

Some shipping traffic is being rerouted around South Africa, instead of going through the Red Sea, which emphasises the importance of protecting the Cape Sea Route.

Vreÿ says that some of these attacks could devastate civilian ships.

© medvedkov/123rf.com
© medvedkov/123rf.com

Many of these attacks aim to set fire to ships, one of the greatest threats to any vessel.

The attacks are even boosting the oil price. However, according to Vreÿ, once there is a stable route around the Cape, the price should level out in line with the risks.

Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town




21 December 2023 7:58 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Yemen
Israel and Palestine
Houthi rebels

More from World

Picture: © baklava/123rf.com

Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing'

20 December 2023 12:49 PM

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape river frog. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras

20 December 2023 12:30 PM

The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: TikTok screengrab from @lajennnita

[WATCH] YouTube 'parenting guru' Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse

20 December 2023 8:10 AM

Franke's parenting style has faced repeated backlash since she started the popular channel in 2015.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© medvedkov/123rf.com

BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

19 December 2023 10:46 AM

The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crime scene / Pixabay: Gentle07

Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal

19 December 2023 9:22 AM

“What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay: hosnysalah

[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks

18 December 2023 12:35 PM

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President designate of COP28, at the European Commission / Wikimedia Commons: Claudio Centonze

COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai

14 December 2023 10:22 AM

Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: RON ROV via pexels

Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism?

12 December 2023 12:32 PM

A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by A.shigapov.a

Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris

12 December 2023 10:13 AM

My Precious?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gaza Strip / Wikimedia Commons: NASA

Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian

11 December 2023 12:49 PM

Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)

Sport

Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Transport Dept 'trying everything' to curb long-haul bus attacks - Chikunga

21 December 2023 1:13 PM

Police appeal to public for info related to Delft triple murder

21 December 2023 12:48 PM

Transport Minister urges drivers to ‘do what’s right’ during festive season

21 December 2023 11:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA