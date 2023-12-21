Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 December 2023

21 December 2023 5:44 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
lotto plus
Lotto results
Lotto Draw

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 are:

Lotto: 11, 18, 32, 41, 45, 50 B: 51

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 25, 30, 38, 46, 48 B: 20

Lotto Plus 2: 18, 30, 36, 40, 41, 46 B: 25

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 December 2023




