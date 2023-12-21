Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 December 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 are:

Lotto: 11, 18, 32, 41, 45, 50 B: 51

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 25, 30, 38, 46, 48 B: 20

Lotto Plus 2: 18, 30, 36, 40, 41, 46 B: 25

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (20/12/23)!

We have a jackpot winner of R20,837,858! pic.twitter.com/bN19knlpeq ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 20, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (20/12/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/aa7jZhw2nN ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 20, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (20/12/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ePNDODRPsq ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 20, 2023

