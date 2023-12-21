KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO
DURBAN - The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in KwaZulu-Natal said the African National Congress (ANC) leadership in the province needed to be held to account for any losses of party membership in it.
With the upcoming general polls in 2024, the civic organisation said it wants the ANC to remain in power, despite its challenges.
However, there were concerns about some members leaving the party.
READ: SANCO KZN says it won't campaign for newly-formed MK party
On Monday, the ANC in the province said despite some people leaving the organisation, it remained confident that it would win the 2024 election.
But SANCO said it believed the party's leadership needed to explain the exit of certain members, including a former Youth League leader, Magasela Mzobe, who defected to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
"This time around, the leadership of the ANC in KZN must know that they must answer for anyone who leaves the ANC, or they themselves must leave because they are sleeping on duty," said SANCO’s KwaZulu-Natal secretary, Mazwe Cele.
The civic organisation added that it believed the provincial leadership should have engaged those who left and convinced them to stay.
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO
More from Politics
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'
Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees.Read More
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces.Read More
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst
South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring.Read More
'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party
The former president announced over the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new political formation, the MK party, in 2024’s polls.Read More
Govt being cautious on SA's diplomatic ties with Israel - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday, where the party met with pro-Palestine groups amid the on-going war in the Middle East.Read More
Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system
Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.Read More
[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation
This comes after he claimed that the "ANC is on the verge of losing power".Read More
Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang explains U-turn on ANC resignation
Msimang handed in his resignation earlier in December but made a U-turn on his decision last week after meeting the ANC's top brass.Read More
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.Read More