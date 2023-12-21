Streaming issues? Report here
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO

21 December 2023 7:48 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
African National Congress
South African National Civic Organisation
KZN ANC
Elections 2024

The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concerned about some members leaving it.

DURBAN - The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in KwaZulu-Natal said the African National Congress (ANC) leadership in the province needed to be held to account for any losses of party membership in it.

With the upcoming general polls in 2024, the civic organisation said it wants the ANC to remain in power, despite its challenges.

However, there were concerns about some members leaving the party.

READ: SANCO KZN says it won't campaign for newly-formed MK party

On Monday, the ANC in the province said despite some people leaving the organisation, it remained confident that it would win the 2024 election.

But SANCO said it believed the party's leadership needed to explain the exit of certain members, including a former Youth League leader, Magasela Mzobe, who defected to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

"This time around, the leadership of the ANC in KZN must know that they must answer for anyone who leaves the ANC, or they themselves must leave because they are sleeping on duty," said SANCO’s KwaZulu-Natal secretary, Mazwe Cele.

The civic organisation added that it believed the provincial leadership should have engaged those who left and convinced them to stay.


This article first appeared on EWN : KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO




