



JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum says all 2,205 mineworkers have resurfaced from a shaft at its Bafokeng mine in the North West, following an underground sit-in that turned into a hostage situation.

Hundreds of workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike over employee benefits.

The mine was forced to halt operations as management scrambled to bring disgruntled workers back to the surface.

This is the latest South African mining company to be hit by an underground sit-in.

It’s also the latest blow to Implats, which is still reeling from the November disaster at its Rustenburg operations, in which 13 miners were killed when a conveyance cage plunged to the bottom of a shaft.

In a statement, the mine said it welcomed the successful resolution of the labour dispute, without any violence or compromise to safety.

It says it would shift its focus to instituting disciplinary processes for those involved.

This article first appeared on EWN : Disciplinary action on the cards for resurfaced Impala mineworkers