South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Makhubela hits out at suggestions he's unfit for Marshalltown fire inquiry Advocate Thulani Makhubela was recused from the inquiry on Wednesday after victims flagged a range of posts on his social media ac... 21 December 2023 7:29 AM
Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in pla... 20 December 2023 9:12 PM
'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day' Stats from EskomSePush cast an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet. We get the lowdown from Dan Southwood-Well... 20 December 2023 7:33 PM
View all Local
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces. 20 December 2023 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Disciplinary action on the cards for resurfaced Impala mineworkers Hundreds of workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike over employee benefits. 21 December 2023 8:14 AM
Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in pla... 20 December 2023 9:12 PM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
View all Business
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 December 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 21 December 2023 5:44 AM
'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day' Stats from EskomSePush cast an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet. We get the lowdown from Dan Southwood-Well... 20 December 2023 7:33 PM
Can a business legally refuse to accept cash from a customer? A number of local Christmas markets and other spaces are declaring themselves cash-free zones. 20 December 2023 4:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago. 19 December 2023 12:36 PM
View all Sport
8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen Sivanandan ‘accidentally’ got into chess three years ago and has since been described as a ‘phenomenon' by industry pros. 21 December 2023 11:00 AM
Miss France 2024 winner hits back at haters: ‘No one should dictate who you are’ The pageant winner was unusually critiqued for her short hair. 21 December 2023 10:47 AM
Snoop Dogg releases new dagga beverage line 'Do It Fluid' The drinks line includes four flavours – Blood Orange, Blue Razz, Cherry Limeade, and Peaches n’ Honies. 20 December 2023 2:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing' The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions. 20 December 2023 12:49 PM
‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup. 20 December 2023 12:30 PM
View all World
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)

21 December 2023 9:24 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Proteas

Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today?

Africa Melane chats to cricket commentator Jeremy Fredricks ahead of the South Africa vs India ODI on Thursday (21 December).

Listen below.

South Africa and India can both take the ODI series when the two sides face off in Paarl today (21 December).

India won the first ODI in Johannesburg while the Proteas responded well in Gqeberha.

Which Proteas side will show up today is anyone’s guess, says Fredricks.

The home side is down two players as fast bowler Ottniel Baartman and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo were ruled out due to injury.

Our side is blowing hot and cold at the moment. I think it is important that they find a rhythm and, hopefully, they can build on what happened in Gqeberha.

Jeremy Fredricks, cricket commentator

The conditions have been a major factor in the series, and Paarl is an oval that the Proteas don’t often play at.

Fredricks predicts a good but slow game.

All in all, for One Day cricket, batting wise… it’s a hell of a good wicket to play at. Now and then the ball can be quite low but bowlers will have to know their lines and what angles they need to bowl.

Jeremy Fredricks, cricket commentator

I think we can be in for a scintillating day of cricket at Boland Park.

Jeremy Fredricks, cricket commentator

The game starts at 1 pm.

Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 947 : South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)




21 December 2023 9:24 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Proteas

More from Sport

Image of John Smit: Avante Brandy on Facebook

How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy

19 December 2023 8:19 PM

Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula 1 legend, Michael Schumacher. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Michael Cooper (ALLSPORT)

Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again

19 December 2023 12:36 PM

Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth. Picture: @Springboks/X

Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers

16 December 2023 6:20 PM

The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 947

Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA

14 December 2023 12:35 PM

Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from bbc.com

Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig

13 December 2023 12:45 PM

The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Brad Binder. Picture: Instagram/bradbinder

[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding

12 December 2023 12:56 PM

Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: pexels.com

SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs

12 December 2023 10:35 AM

"We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal

11 December 2023 10:32 AM

The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers

8 December 2023 10:13 AM

Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sports psychologist, Dr Koketjo Tsebe. Photo: 947

Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist

7 December 2023 3:57 PM

"Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)

Sport

Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Transport Dept 'trying everything' to curb long-haul bus attacks - Chikunga

21 December 2023 1:13 PM

Police appeal to public for info related to Delft triple murder

21 December 2023 12:48 PM

Transport Minister urges drivers to ‘do what’s right’ during festive season

21 December 2023 11:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA