8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including an eight-year-old chess prodigy from London. Skip to 4.09 for this one.
The adults she's defeated call her "astonishing", "breathtaking" and a "phenomenon"
Meet: Bodhana Sivanandan, the best female chess player who's 8 years old
Gilchrist reports that Bodhana Sivanandan, a British schoolgirl (8) from Harrow (London) who got into chess "accidentally" was crowned the best female player at the European rapid and blitz championship in Zagreb, Croatia over the weekend.
The eight-year old played adults in their 30s and 40s and chess grandmasters - beating them all along the way to the number one spot.
Sivanandan won 8.5/13 against a field of highly rated and experienced grandmasters, international masters and experts, and came 73rd in a round of 555 players.
In an interview on BBC Radio, Bodhana said: “I was very proud of myself when I got top girl in the European blitz.”
Unlike the movies where chess prodigy's are traumatised, she's not traumatised at all, she's just a fresh-faced, open, terribly clever little child.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] It's beginning to sound ALOT like Xmas with Dublin's singing doorman
Sean Boland, the overnight viral sensation bringing the festive cheer to the streets of Dublin explains why he's such a hit.Read More
Miss France 2024 winner hits back at haters: ‘No one should dictate who you are’
The pageant winner was unusually critiqued for her short hair.Read More
Snoop Dogg releases new dagga beverage line 'Do It Fluid'
The drinks line includes four flavours – Blood Orange, Blue Razz, Cherry Limeade, and Peaches n’ Honies.Read More
Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist set to mesmerise fans in Joburg
The one-hour act is set to captivate audiences, hypnotising them to believe just about anything.Read More
Céline Dion has 'lost control of her muscles' - sister
“What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard," says Claudette Dion.Read More
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend
The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault.Read More
Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day
On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired.Read More
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2'
This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history.Read More
SA-leg of Michael Bublé’s ‘Higher Tour’ postponed to 2025
“This break will enable him to dedicate quality time to his family..."Read More