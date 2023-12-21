8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including an eight-year-old chess prodigy from London.

The adults she's defeated call her "astonishing", "breathtaking" and a "phenomenon"

Meet: Bodhana Sivanandan, the best female chess player who's 8 years old

Gilchrist reports that Bodhana Sivanandan, a British schoolgirl (8) from Harrow (London) who got into chess "accidentally" was crowned the best female player at the European rapid and blitz championship in Zagreb, Croatia over the weekend.

The eight-year old played adults in their 30s and 40s and chess grandmasters - beating them all along the way to the number one spot.

Sivanandan won 8.5/13 against a field of highly rated and experienced grandmasters, international masters and experts, and came 73rd in a round of 555 players.

In an interview on BBC Radio, Bodhana said: “I was very proud of myself when I got top girl in the European blitz.”

Unlike the movies where chess prodigy's are traumatised, she's not traumatised at all, she's just a fresh-faced, open, terribly clever little child. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

