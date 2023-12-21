Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa
JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the country had not had load shedding due to Eskom ramping up the maintenance of its generating units.
On Thursday, Ramokgopa briefed the media on the implementation of the energy action plan in Pretoria.
The update comes as Eskom suspended the rolling power cuts last week Thursday. This is expected to remain the case until further notice.
Ramokgopa said that since Eskom ramped up maintenance, the power grid was healthier.
However, he said the goal was to ensure that this was consistent.
"We are not seeing load shedding... we are working behind the scenes, we’re aggressive on maintenance, the system is performing but the point I want to make is the consistency because time and time again, I come to the nation and said there is a cluster of units that have failed... that is what we are trying to avert."
This article first appeared on EWN : Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa
