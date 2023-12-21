Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024 2023 has been a big year for news, with plenty of eventful stories happening locally. 21 December 2023 2:48 PM
Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africa has not had load shedding... 21 December 2023 1:06 PM
Postpone elections, stop the cycle of ‘elect and regret’ - Dr Pali Lehohla The former statistics SA chief believes that we need to postpone next year’s elections. 21 December 2023 11:31 AM
View all Local
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces. 20 December 2023 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Disciplinary action on the cards for resurfaced Impala mineworkers Hundreds of workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike over employee benefits. 21 December 2023 8:14 AM
Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in pla... 20 December 2023 9:12 PM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
View all Business
Sports gives South African tourism a major boost – SA Tourism "Winning the Rugby World Cup intrigues potential visitors to find out about the amazing people, place, and destination that we are... 21 December 2023 2:02 PM
[LISTEN] From Emalahleni to CNN, Eleni Giokos shares her journey On this week’s hanging out feature Clement Manyathela gets to know brilliant broadcast journalist and TV anchor, Eleni Giokos. 21 December 2023 1:04 PM
Transport Dept continues to raise awareness on road safety during festive season Though cheerful and joyous, the holiday season is peak time for road accidents and fatalities. 21 December 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi. 21 December 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] It's beginning to sound ALOT like Xmas with Dublin's singing doorman Sean Boland, the overnight viral sensation bringing the festive cheer to the streets of Dublin explains why he's such a hit. 21 December 2023 11:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing' The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions. 20 December 2023 12:49 PM
‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup. 20 December 2023 12:30 PM
View all World
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA

21 December 2023 12:22 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
John Maytham
board games
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi.

John Maytham speaks to John McCann, the co-creator of a new board game called, Steal & Plunder - a multiplayer card-based strategy game - made by South Africans for South Africans that's "unashamedly proudly South African."

Listen below.

Keen to master the art of corruption? This game's for you!

McCann says the game is all about poking fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt South Africa as it's meant to be "a fun twist on current events." McCann explains that this brain child was developed over a year ago and is "the one positive outcome of loadshedding" as it was born through talks with family and friends during the dark.

The game can be played with three to six players with round averaging around 20 minutes.

To play to win, you'll need to collect various illicit industries in the South African economy and the first one to snatch up R10 million is crowned "King of Mzansi's shadow economy" while cards labelled stolen copper wire, cash in the couch, pre-approved tenders, counterfeit cigarettes keep you entertained along the way.

We don't encourage the game's activity in real life, it's just a game, it's a light-hearted take on what's happening around us and a way to laugh at ourselves as South Africans do. It can also serve as conversation starters on what's happening in South Africa for kids and families to talk more about.

John McCann, Co-Creator - Steal & Plunder

Get the game over here or on takealot.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA




21 December 2023 12:22 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
John Maytham
board games
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

More from Entertainment

Photo: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto

Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help!

21 December 2023 2:24 PM

Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from YouTube video posted by: Dublin City Today

[WATCH] It's beginning to sound ALOT like Xmas with Dublin's singing doorman

21 December 2023 11:28 AM

Sean Boland, the overnight viral sensation bringing the festive cheer to the streets of Dublin explains why he's such a hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: European Chess Union, screengrab, Instagram

8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen

21 December 2023 11:00 AM

Sivanandan ‘accidentally’ got into chess three years ago and has since been described as a ‘phenomenon' by industry pros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miss France 2024, Eve Gilles. Photo: Instagram/missfranceoff

Miss France 2024 winner hits back at haters: ‘No one should dictate who you are’

21 December 2023 10:47 AM

The pageant winner was unusually critiqued for her short hair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Snoop Dogg releases new dagga beverage line 'Do It Fluid'

20 December 2023 2:50 PM

The drinks line includes four flavours – Blood Orange, Blue Razz, Cherry Limeade, and Peaches n’ Honies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Facebook/Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist

Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist set to mesmerise fans in Joburg

20 December 2023 12:29 PM

The one-hour act is set to captivate audiences, hypnotising them to believe just about anything.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Celine Dion recently announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. Picture: @celinedion/Instagram screengrab

Céline Dion has 'lost control of her muscles' - sister

20 December 2023 9:34 AM

“What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard," says Claudette Dion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actor, Jonathan Majors. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Vanità Fair

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

19 December 2023 8:22 AM

The actor was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated assault.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Simpsons. Picture: 20th Television Animation, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day

18 December 2023 4:54 PM

On this day in 1989, the first ever full episode of 'The Simpsons' aired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons/MTV International

Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2'

18 December 2023 1:33 PM

This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa

Local

8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen

Entertainment

Miss France 2024 winner hits back at haters: ‘No one should dictate who you are’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

WC traffic officers arrest over 200 people for drunken driving

21 December 2023 4:17 PM

Gauteng police arrest hundreds of illegal miners around Boksburg

21 December 2023 4:11 PM

Search is on for new UCT vice-chancellor 

21 December 2023 3:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA