Transport Dept continues to raise awareness on road safety during festive season
Ray White interviews Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga about road safety during the holiday season.
Listen below.
Though cheerful and joyous, the holiday season is peak time for road accidents and fatalities.
As a result, the government began implementing its festive season road safety campaign at the beginning of December to raise awareness and reduce road accidents and fatalities.
The plan is continually reevaluated as circumstances change on the ground, the minister says.
Earlier this month the department saw an influx of travel as universities closed and young boys from cultural practices from provinces such as Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, and North West.
This resulted in more accidents happening in residential areas compared to national and provincial roads. We had to reevaluate our plan… and have some of our resources deployed in those areas.Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister of Transport
While these awareness campaigns continue to play an important role, at the end of the day, it all comes down to the driver to do the right thing.
We cannot have traffic officers everywhere on every road… we do however have drivers and families that when they plan to travel for festivities, that plan must include a person who is going to drive them sober.Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister of Transport
Source : @Dotransport/Twitter
