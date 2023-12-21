[LISTEN] From Emalahleni to CNN, Eleni Giokos shares her journey
Clement Manyathela speaks with Eleni Giokos, broadcast journalist and CNN TV anchor
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Born in Greece and raised in Emalahleni, Giokos has had an impressive career across many media platforms.
She currently works for CNN in Dubai but says she is still, and always will be, a South African girl at heart.
This leads to her frequently using South African phrases internationally, much to the confusion of her colleagues.
She says that living in South Africa and working around the continent has given her a perspective that is often missing in international media.
I think what growing up in Emalahleni really taught me is, is recognising the people that are really putting in the big effort just to feed their family.Eleni Giokos, Broadcast Journalist/CNN TV Anchor
You can sign million-dollar contracts, it means nothing if it doesn’t trickle down to the people that need it most.Eleni Giokos, Broadcast Journalist/CNN TV Anchor
Giokos got into the media space when she was in university by joining campus radio at Tuks FM.
From working as a waitress and in Campus radio while studying, she constantly climbed the ladder to become one of CNN’s most versatile correspondents.
More from Lifestyle
Sports gives South African tourism a major boost – SA Tourism
"Winning the Rugby World Cup intrigues potential visitors to find out about the amazing people, place, and destination that we are."Read More
Transport Dept continues to raise awareness on road safety during festive season
Though cheerful and joyous, the holiday season is peak time for road accidents and fatalities.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 December 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in
Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in place in time.. Wendy Knowler goes to bat for one client left in the lurch, again.Read More
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA
Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money ShowRead More
'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day'
Stats from EskomSePush cast an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet. We get the lowdown from Dan Southwood-Wells, co-founder of the app that's been helping SA get through power cuts for 9 years now.Read More
Can a business legally refuse to accept cash from a customer?
A number of local Christmas markets and other spaces are declaring themselves cash-free zones.Read More
Expert chefs share top tips for making the perfect Christmas dishes
From starters, to delicious mains and scrumptious desserts.Read More
What the fudge?! 2023 Quality Street audit reveals bitter findings
They say that change is always good, but does the same apply to chocolate?Read More