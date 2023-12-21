Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024 2023 has been a big year for news, with plenty of eventful stories happening locally. 21 December 2023 2:48 PM
Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africa has not had load shedding... 21 December 2023 1:06 PM
Postpone elections, stop the cycle of ‘elect and regret’ - Dr Pali Lehohla The former statistics SA chief believes that we need to postpone next year’s elections. 21 December 2023 11:31 AM
View all Local
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces. 20 December 2023 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Disciplinary action on the cards for resurfaced Impala mineworkers Hundreds of workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike over employee benefits. 21 December 2023 8:14 AM
Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in pla... 20 December 2023 9:12 PM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
View all Business
Sports gives South African tourism a major boost – SA Tourism "Winning the Rugby World Cup intrigues potential visitors to find out about the amazing people, place, and destination that we are... 21 December 2023 2:02 PM
[LISTEN] From Emalahleni to CNN, Eleni Giokos shares her journey On this week’s hanging out feature Clement Manyathela gets to know brilliant broadcast journalist and TV anchor, Eleni Giokos. 21 December 2023 1:04 PM
Transport Dept continues to raise awareness on road safety during festive season Though cheerful and joyous, the holiday season is peak time for road accidents and fatalities. 21 December 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi. 21 December 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] It's beginning to sound ALOT like Xmas with Dublin's singing doorman Sean Boland, the overnight viral sensation bringing the festive cheer to the streets of Dublin explains why he's such a hit. 21 December 2023 11:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing' The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions. 20 December 2023 12:49 PM
‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup. 20 December 2023 12:30 PM
View all World
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
View all Africa
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club

21 December 2023 2:26 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Thembi Kgatlana's move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women's Soccer League's history.

Banyana Banyana superstar player Thembi Kgatlana is wrapping up a phenomenal year with a record-six-figure deal.

Taking to social media, she announced her departure from Racing Louisville.

“While my time at Racing Louisville was short-lived, I am truly thankful to the fans and the people of Louisville for their support.

“The affection and experience I received at the club will always be a big part of my life and career. I am sure we will cross paths again in the future," she says.

She is set to join Tigres Femenil in Liga MX in Mexico in the new year.

Goal.com reports that the attacker signed a deal with $275,000 (R5 million), the second-highest transfer fee in the National Women’s Soccer League’s history.

It has been a big year for Kgatlana on and off the field this year.

She helped Banyana Banyana reach a historic finish in this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.


This article first appeared on 947 : Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club




21 December 2023 2:26 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Sport

South African flag. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY-SA-2.5

South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)

21 December 2023 9:24 AM

Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today?

Share this:
Read More

Image of John Smit: Avante Brandy on Facebook

How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy

19 December 2023 8:19 PM

Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.

Share this:
Read More

Formula 1 legend, Michael Schumacher. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Michael Cooper (ALLSPORT)

Michael Schumacher's former manager has 'no hope' of seeing him again

19 December 2023 12:36 PM

Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago.

Share this:
Read More

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth. Picture: @Springboks/X

Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers

16 December 2023 6:20 PM

The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.

Share this:
Read More

Image source: 947

Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA

14 December 2023 12:35 PM

Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career.

Share this:
Read More

Image source: screengrab from bbc.com

Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig

13 December 2023 12:45 PM

The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.

Share this:
Read More

FILE: Brad Binder. Picture: Instagram/bradbinder

[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding

12 December 2023 12:56 PM

Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder!

Share this:
Read More

Rugby Tackle. Picture: pexels.com

SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs

12 December 2023 10:35 AM

"We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it."

Share this:
Read More

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal

11 December 2023 10:32 AM

The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever."

Share this:
Read More

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers

8 December 2023 10:13 AM

Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week.

Share this:
Read More

Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa

Local

8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen

Entertainment

Miss France 2024 winner hits back at haters: ‘No one should dictate who you are’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

WC traffic officers arrest over 200 people for drunken driving

21 December 2023 4:17 PM

Gauteng police arrest hundreds of illegal miners around Boksburg

21 December 2023 4:11 PM

Search is on for new UCT vice-chancellor 

21 December 2023 3:23 PM

