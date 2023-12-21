Streaming issues? Report here
The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024

21 December 2023 2:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Joburg CBD fire
Thabo Bester
Zama zama

2023 has been a big year for news, with plenty of eventful stories happening locally.

Clement Manyathela speaks with local journalists to reflect back on the biggest stories of the year, and look into what 2024 holds for them.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

The Senzo Meyiwa Trial

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has been closely following the trial of the slain soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was murdered at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s house in 2014, and the five men accused have been in the dock this year.

This trial came with major revelations, including finding that one of the accused had called a number registered to Khumalo twice before the shooting.

A physical fight broke out in the Pretoria High Court during the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday, 27 November 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News.
A physical fight broke out in the Pretoria High Court during the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday, 27 November 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News.

The Thabo Bester Saga

The story of the escaped rapist and murderer who faked his death took South Africa by storm when the details came to light.

Nicknamed ‘the Facebook Rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped from prison in 2022 and was discovered alive and arrested with his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana earlier this year.

The pair, and their co-accused, will appear in the Free State high court in Bloemfontein in February next year.

Daniel Steyn, Journalist at GroundUp, says that Magudumana’s mental health and mental state will likely play a role in her defence next year.

Convicted murderer Thabo Bester in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Convicted murderer Thabo Bester in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

One of the things we see in 2024, will be how the issue of psychological assessment and psychological manipulation plays a role in the defence.

Daniel Steyn, Journalist - GroundUp

Johannesburg CBD fire

77 people tragically lost their lives when the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD caught fire earlier this year.

This launched conversations around the illegal occupation of buildings, and an enquiry into what caused this devastating blaze.

The judicial commission of inquiry intended to submit its first report on the cause of the fire on or before 30 December, however this is not likely to happen.

EWN reporter Alpha Ramushwana says that the investigation will look into why there were no fire prevention measures in the building, and how many buildings have been hijacked.

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

We are going to be hearing officials of the city of Joburg answering questions on why there are so many hijacked buildings.

Alpha Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter

The Reign of Terror by Zama Zamas

South Africans across the country have been caught in the crossfire of devastating conflicts with Zama Zamas or illegal miners.

These miners take over abandoned mine shafts and this has birthed rival gangs engaging in violent conflict over territory and gold.

There was also a methane explosion in a disused mine in the Free state which killed 31 suspected zama zamas.

Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter, has found that many of these zama zama kingpins have close relationships with senior police officers and certain politicians.

An abandoned mine. © mulderphoto/123rf.com
An abandoned mine. © mulderphoto/123rf.com

They are very protected to some extent.

Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter

House of Zulu in Disarray

There was plenty happening in the Zulu royal family as the North Gauteng High Court declared the recognition of Misuzulu Zulu invalid as the king of the Zulu nation.

The case was brought forward by his half-brother Prince Simakade kaZwelithini.

Misuzulu ascended to the throne last year after the death of his parents, King Goodwill Zwelithini, and his mother, Queen Regent Mantfombi, who died months apart in 2021.

FILE: Zulu King Misuzulu at Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles
FILE: Zulu King Misuzulu at Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles



