Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help!

What is brain tapping?

Brain tapping combines cognitive behavioral therapy with somatic stimulation and is a technique where you use your fingertips to tap your forehead/brain. The aim is to help you relax and clear your mind using blended methods of Chinesology, modern psychology and neuroplasticity.

Van der Westhuizen says that this technique can help you achieve a state of calmness, promote better sleep, and improve your overall well-being.

The method also goes by EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) and has gained popularity on social media with over 100 million views for the EFT hashtag on TikTok alone.

Celebs like P!nk have also given this technique rave reviews.

While others have adapted the brain tapping technique with meditation - making each tap intentional by aiming to tap out negative energy that holds struggle, trauma and emotional pain that's often stored in the nervous system.

One way to make brain tapping intentional is to tap and repeat "I release tension and I fall asleep" which might put you into a sleep mode, says van der Westhuizen.

Watch the full explanation on brain tapping below.

