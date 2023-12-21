Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group.
It's been a tumultuous year for markets; what can we expect in 2024?
That question is top of mind for investors trying to assess the outlook for the new year.
Bruce Whitfield gets some expert insight from Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group.
He asks whether George agrees that overall, it's been a really productive year for markets as people globally 'come to terms' with the fact that the worst possibly, is really over.
RELATED: 'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals
The investment specialist says that while markets certainly are saying yes, the worst IS over, he's not sure whether this is perhaps a bit of a a honeymoon period.
At OM Investment Group they feel a little bit more on the cautious side, he notes.
Markets have a lot latched on to the Federal Reserve in the US saying rates are going to be coming down next year, despite the fact that the economy is a little bit too strong for that... so if we don't see rate cuts and we see in fact inflation picking up, we may see a slightly more difficult time...Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
...because markets are at all-time highs, and sometimes you get this period where rates have gone up and the economy looks fine, but it takes a while to correct a hit. That reality may be coming down the track for markets possibly in 2024.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
Looking back in history might be helpful in terms of the context of what is happening in the world economy right now, George says.
Particularly when it comes to the expectation of a 'soft landing' for the US, which leads the way in these trends.
If you take a word count of corporate earnings calls currently, you've got to spike in the words 'soft landing'. Everyone now is expecting a soft landing and you always get, it turns out through history, a spike in those words just before a recession hits. So, you are in a strange air pocket where rates have gone up, and the economy seems fine... people seem to believe the best at this precise point in the cycle when it may be that the worst is yet to come, I'm sorry to say.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
George also points out that around 85-90% of US mortgages are on long-term fixed rates, which has ramifications for the future outlook.
So the average mortgage holder doesn't care, and it's going to take a little while for it to hit them... and that's probably going to come through in 2024.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
George adds that credit card delinquencies in that country are at an all-time high.
He says the reliance on credit card debt could be characterised as a western phenomenon, as opposed to a Global South one, particularly for the US.
And a high incidence of credit card delinquencies tends to happen just before a recession... There'san enormous accumulation of debt both on personal and corporate and now government balance sheets, and so the impact of these high rates when it really does strike, actually is probably going to come to the United States in a more severe fashion than it is the rest of the world.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
Places like South Africa are much less levered than the US would be, and certainly large parts of the Global South too, so this time around it could be the US which has a tougher time than actually most people.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
Citing the expectation at the beginning of 2023 of not only a US recession but a global one which did NOT happen,
Whitfield asks whether it is even worth our while trying to predict the future when it comes to the world of investing.
With a chuckle, George cites one of Warren Buffett's many famous quotes, to be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.
His advice to investors right now, is to be cautious.
There's a lot of greed and FOMO in the market now, people want to chase it. We've seen this before... and things are a little too bullish, a little too positive for my liking.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
