Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Key statistics ahead of 2024 elections: ‘We hope this it informs people’s views’ GroundUp has compiled key statistics ahead of the 2024 elections. 21 December 2023 5:07 PM
The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024 2023 has been a big year for news, with plenty of eventful stories happening locally. 21 December 2023 2:48 PM
Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africa has not had load shedding... 21 December 2023 1:06 PM
View all Local
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces. 20 December 2023 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
Disciplinary action on the cards for resurfaced Impala mineworkers Hundreds of workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike over employee benefits. 21 December 2023 8:14 AM
View all Business
Sports gives South African tourism a major boost – SA Tourism "Winning the Rugby World Cup intrigues potential visitors to find out about the amazing people, place, and destination that we are... 21 December 2023 2:02 PM
[LISTEN] From Emalahleni to CNN, Eleni Giokos shares her journey On this week’s hanging out feature Clement Manyathela gets to know brilliant broadcast journalist and TV anchor, Eleni Giokos. 21 December 2023 1:04 PM
Transport Dept continues to raise awareness on road safety during festive season Though cheerful and joyous, the holiday season is peak time for road accidents and fatalities. 21 December 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi. 21 December 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] It's beginning to sound ALOT like Xmas with Dublin's singing doorman Sean Boland, the overnight viral sensation bringing the festive cheer to the streets of Dublin explains why he's such a hit. 21 December 2023 11:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing' The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions. 20 December 2023 12:49 PM
‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup. 20 December 2023 12:30 PM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?

21 December 2023 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Interest rates
World economy
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
investing
investors
stock markets
Hywel George

After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider for investors - expert analysis from Hywel George on The Money Show

Bruce Whitfield interviews Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group.

© cooldesign/123rf.com
© cooldesign/123rf.com

It's been a tumultuous year for markets; what can we expect in 2024?

That question is top of mind for investors trying to assess the outlook for the new year.

Bruce Whitfield gets some expert insight from Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group.

He asks whether George agrees that overall, it's been a really productive year for markets as people globally 'come to terms' with the fact that the worst possibly, is really over.

RELATED: 'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals

The investment specialist says that while markets certainly are saying yes, the worst IS over, he's not sure whether this is perhaps a bit of a a honeymoon period.

At OM Investment Group they feel a little bit more on the cautious side, he notes.

Markets have a lot latched on to the Federal Reserve in the US saying rates are going to be coming down next year, despite the fact that the economy is a little bit too strong for that... so if we don't see rate cuts and we see in fact inflation picking up, we may see a slightly more difficult time...

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

...because markets are at all-time highs, and sometimes you get this period where rates have gone up and the economy looks fine, but it takes a while to correct a hit. That reality may be coming down the track for markets possibly in 2024.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

Looking back in history might be helpful in terms of the context of what is happening in the world economy right now, George says.

Particularly when it comes to the expectation of a 'soft landing' for the US, which leads the way in these trends.

If you take a word count of corporate earnings calls currently, you've got to spike in the words 'soft landing'. Everyone now is expecting a soft landing and you always get, it turns out through history, a spike in those words just before a recession hits. So, you are in a strange air pocket where rates have gone up, and the economy seems fine... people seem to believe the best at this precise point in the cycle when it may be that the worst is yet to come, I'm sorry to say.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

George also points out that around 85-90% of US mortgages are on long-term fixed rates, which has ramifications for the future outlook.

So the average mortgage holder doesn't care, and it's going to take a little while for it to hit them... and that's probably going to come through in 2024.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

George adds that credit card delinquencies in that country are at an all-time high.

He says the reliance on credit card debt could be characterised as a western phenomenon, as opposed to a Global South one, particularly for the US.

And a high incidence of credit card delinquencies tends to happen just before a recession... There'san enormous accumulation of debt both on personal and corporate and now government balance sheets, and so the impact of these high rates when it really does strike, actually is probably going to come to the United States in a more severe fashion than it is the rest of the world.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

Places like South Africa are much less levered than the US would be, and certainly large parts of the Global South too, so this time around it could be the US which has a tougher time than actually most people.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

Citing the expectation at the beginning of 2023 of not only a US recession but a global one which did NOT happen,

Whitfield asks whether it is even worth our while trying to predict the future when it comes to the world of investing.

With a chuckle, George cites one of Warren Buffett's many famous quotes, to be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.

His advice to investors right now, is to be cautious.

There's a lot of greed and FOMO in the market now, people want to chase it. We've seen this before... and things are a little too bullish, a little too positive for my liking.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to George's analysis or click herefor detailed info


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?




21 December 2023 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Interest rates
World economy
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
investing
investors
stock markets
Hywel George

More from Business

@ nialowwa/123rf.com

Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace

21 December 2023 8:12 PM

What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Impala Platinum's Bafokeng mine, which was forced to halt operations as management scrambled to bring disgruntled workers back to the surface. Picture: implats.co.za

Disciplinary action on the cards for resurfaced Impala mineworkers

21 December 2023 8:14 AM

Hundreds of workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike over employee benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in

20 December 2023 9:12 PM

Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in place in time.. Wendy Knowler goes to bat for one client left in the lurch, again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Professor Abdoulaye Diabaté - Target Malaria on Twitter @TargetMalaria

Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA

20 December 2023 7:58 PM

Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ESP (EskomSePush) on Facebook

'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day'

20 December 2023 7:33 PM

Stats from EskomSePush cast an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet. We get the lowdown from Dan Southwood-Wells, co-founder of the app that's been helping SA get through power cuts for 9 years now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ship / Pexels: Martin Damboldt

What do the latest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea mean for local ports?

20 December 2023 11:17 AM

Oil giant BP along with Evergreen Line has suspended all shipments and movements in the Red Sea, forcing many ships to divert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Coastu members marched in Johannesburg on 6 July 2023 as part of the trade union federation’s national day of action. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

COSATU says it will push govt for pro-poor budget that will benefit workers

20 December 2023 8:22 AM

In its end-of-year statement, the trade union said that providing relief for the poor and protecting workers should be top of government’s agenda for 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kritchanut/123rf.com

Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures

19 December 2023 9:36 PM

Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling demand for its development from private investors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of John Smit: Avante Brandy on Facebook

How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy

19 December 2023 8:19 PM

Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pitinan/123rf.com

Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up?

19 December 2023 7:42 PM

Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet services in SA. TechCentral's Nkosinathi Ndlovu has an update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ nialowwa/123rf.com

Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace

21 December 2023 8:12 PM

What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

Sports gives South African tourism a major boost – SA Tourism

21 December 2023 2:02 PM

"Winning the Rugby World Cup intrigues potential visitors to find out about the amazing people, place, and destination that we are."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eleni Giokos, Broadcast Journalist/CNN TV Anchor. Picture: Eleni Giokos/Facebook

[LISTEN] From Emalahleni to CNN, Eleni Giokos shares her journey

21 December 2023 1:04 PM

On this week’s hanging out feature Clement Manyathela gets to know brilliant broadcast journalist and TV anchor, Eleni Giokos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Traffic officers conduct checks at a roadblock. Picture: @Dotransport/Twitter

Transport Dept continues to raise awareness on road safety during festive season

21 December 2023 12:26 PM

Though cheerful and joyous, the holiday season is peak time for road accidents and fatalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 December 2023

21 December 2023 5:44 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in

20 December 2023 9:12 PM

Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in place in time.. Wendy Knowler goes to bat for one client left in the lurch, again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Professor Abdoulaye Diabaté - Target Malaria on Twitter @TargetMalaria

Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA

20 December 2023 7:58 PM

Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ESP (EskomSePush) on Facebook

'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day'

20 December 2023 7:33 PM

Stats from EskomSePush cast an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet. We get the lowdown from Dan Southwood-Wells, co-founder of the app that's been helping SA get through power cuts for 9 years now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sebra/123rf.com

Can a business legally refuse to accept cash from a customer?

20 December 2023 4:38 PM

A number of local Christmas markets and other spaces are declaring themselves cash-free zones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Pexels

Expert chefs share top tips for making the perfect Christmas dishes

20 December 2023 2:31 PM

From starters, to delicious mains and scrumptious desserts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa

Local

8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen

Entertainment

Miss France 2024 winner hits back at haters: ‘No one should dictate who you are’

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Health department welcomes SAHPRA's decision to recall medical lubricating gel

21 December 2023 7:04 PM

Operation Dudula slams Makhubela's recusal

21 December 2023 6:28 PM

'Deadly gas leak at Angelo informal settlement hasn't been a deterrent'

21 December 2023 6:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA