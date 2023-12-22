96 families evacuated from Stonehaven Estate as Simon's Town wildfire rages on
JOHANNESBURG - At least 96 families have been evacuated due to a raging wildfire near Simon's Town.
Residents were advised to leave the Stonehaven Estate on Thursday night after the wind conditions changed and fanned the flames towards their homes.
The fire has already ravaged several hectares of land and it's moving towards Scarborough.
The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service is dealing with a second fire now, along the Glencairn Expressway. Residents in the area have been urged to prepare a "go" bag with essential items just in case they need to relocate at short notice.
Items to consider packing include:' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 21, 2023
• Prescription medication and glasses
• Important documentation
• Cellphones and chargers
• Change of clothing and sturdy shoes
• Any personal hygiene items they might need
• Infant formula
• Sheltering arrangements for your pets
The city's Jermaine Carelse: "The area was inaccessible to the ground crews who responded as the fire was moving towards the Stonehaven Estate fanned by strong winds. A call was made just before 9[PM] that residents of Stonehaven Estate should be relocated. The Glencairn Expressway is closed to traffic between Kommetjie Road and Simon's Town main road."
This article first appeared on EWN : 96 families evacuated from Stonehaven Estate as Simon's Town wildfire rages on
Source : Facebook
More from Local
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province
Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze
Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.Read More
Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court
The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.Read More
GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates
Acting provincial police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that they were dealing with surface-level miners while the Hawks were working on getting the kingpins.Read More
Eskom's made major strides in reducing generating unit breakdowns - Ramokgopa
As South Africans enjoy a week of no load shedding, the electricity minister acknowledged the impact of frequent maintenance on generating units.Read More
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!
The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.Read More
Key statistics ahead of 2024 elections: ‘We hope this it informs people’s views’
GroundUp has compiled key statistics ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024
2023 has been a big year for news, with plenty of eventful stories happening locally.Read More
Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa
Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africa has not had load shedding due to Eskom ramping up the maintenance of its generating units.Read More